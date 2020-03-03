The artists, along with Clean Bandit, were to perform on Yas Island on March 12-14

Liam Gallagher Image Credit: Reuters

Looks like UAE fans of Liam Gallagher will have to wait a little while longer to catch the singer live in concert in Abu Dhabi, which was scheduled as part of the Club Social 2020 weekend, also featuring Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit.

The event was to be held between March 12 and 14 at Yas Links, Yas Island.

“Out of concern for the health and well-being of our attendees, Club Social 2020 has been postponed until further notice,” organisers said in a statement, while confirming the event will now take place at a later date.

Clean Bandit Image Credit: Supplied

“This decision is the result of careful assessment and consultation with leading entities in Abu Dhabi,” the statement further read.