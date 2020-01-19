Image Credit:

Multi-award winning British comedian and actor Paul Chowdhry will be performing a series of shows, his first in the Emirates, across venues in the UAE.

Called ‘Comedy-4-A-Cause’, Chowdhry will perform on January 26 and 27 at Vox Cinemas Cineplex Grand Hyatt and on January 28 at the American University of Sharjah.

Held in support of charity Penny Appeal Middle East, Chowdhry will be joined by UAE-based Mina Liccione, co-founder of Dubomedy; Emirati comedian Ali Al Sayed; and beatboxer and ‘The Voice’ finalist MB14.

Chowdhry has been named the first British Asian stand-up to sell out the 10,000-seater venue at Wembley Arena. By his third nationwide tour, he had amassed 150 sold out shows including performances in Australia and New Zealand. He also claims the title for the highest viewed comedy show on Amazon Prime Video with his show, ‘Live Innit’.

Comedy-4-A-Cause will raise funds for Penny Appeal’s ‘Back to School’ project in South Africa, which will provide students from impoverished communities with essential learning resources.