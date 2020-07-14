Italian actor and singer Michele Morrone, who recently starred in the Netflix film ‘365 Days’, is heading to Dubai next week to announce his brand ambassadorship of a new UAE-based concept, HalaHi.
Details of his visit have yet to be released.
HalaHi touts itself as the region’s first digital platform to allow fans to request personalised video shoutouts from their favourite celebrities, similar to the platform Cameo.
It was launched by a team of four corporate and tech personalities in the UAE as a way to bridge the gap between fans and celebrities, to build “lifelong digital memorabilia”.
Morrone is the star of the Polish film ‘365 Days’, which has topped viewership in various countries around the world, though it has courted controversy for its storyline. Many social media users compared it to ’50 Shades of Grey’ and found it to depict an abusive scenario.
In the MA-rated explicit drama, Morrone’s character is part of the Sicilian Mafia and abducts a woman with the aim to get her to fall in love with him within one year.
Despite a petition calling for its removal, along with an open letter penned by singer Duffy criticising the film for glorifying kidnapping, ‘365 Days’ remains in the Top 10 most-watched films in several locations serviced by Netflix.
The 29-year-old actor previously appeared in Italian and Polish films, but this has been his breakout international role.