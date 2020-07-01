1 of 12
There are few better ways to spend quality time with your family than to watch a classic film. With the Julyh 4 American Independence Day almost upon us, here are our suggestions for great all-American films, perfect for sparking conversations about history, masculinity, honour, sports and perhaps even carpentry — a little something for all.
‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ (1957): This Second World War epic is ideal for the father who is always ordering military history books on Amazon. An adventure story filled with fine historical detail about British and American prisoners of war who are building a railway bridge for demanding Japanese captors, it’s also nearly three hours long — perfect for taking a little nap in the middle.
‘Tombstone’ (1993): The western is a perennial favourite, perhaps because its heroes tend to be strong and silent men of action, ones with bedrock beliefs about how to be a productive part of the great American experiment. ‘Tombstone’ is an entertaining movie, and one of the most thorough dramatisations of an oft-retold piece of frontier history: the events surrounding the O.K. Corral shootout between the Earp brothers and their cowboy nemeses, the Clantons. It’s a fascinating and multifaceted story about rough dudes fighting over just how wild the Wild West will be.
'Finding Nemo' (2003): After his son is captured in the Great Barrier Reef and taken to Sydney, a timid clownfish sets out on a journey to bring him home with hilarious adventures along the way. Availble on StarzPlay.
'Ali' (2001): It’s tempting to pick a simple and uplifting underdog sports melodrama like ‘Hoosiers’, ‘Rudy’ or ‘Miracle’ for this slot. But the biopic ‘Ali’ is a more rewarding film overall — and more timely, too, given the way it brings back up the controversies that swirled around the now-beloved boxer Muhammad Ali in the 1960s and 1970s, when he became more politically outspoken. The movie features plenty of exciting boxing action, interspersed between resonant scenes from a past that no longer seems so distant. Will Smith gives a career-best performance, playing a cultural hero who was charismatic and confident in public but who privately struggled with how to be a good family man.
'Hamilton' (2016): On July, experience unforgettable cinematic stage performance, with the filmed version of the original Broadway production of ‘Hamilton, which combines the elements of live theatre, film and streaming. ‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. On OSN from 4am UAE time.
‘Unstoppable’ (2010): In this intense runway train drama, Denzel Washington plays an ordinary guy who becomes an action hero. Washington’s Frank Barnes is a savvy veteran railroad engineer, saddled with a prickly rookie conductor (played by Chris Pine) on a day when several unmanned freight cars filled with toxic chemicals come speeding toward their locomotive. ‘Unstoppable’ is a well-acted, swiftly paced, cleverly constructed thriller. It’s also about an underappreciated father — Frank — who has trouble impressing his two grown daughters until they see him on the TV news, saving the day.
'People Like Us' (2012): Watch the American drama film which gives a mature perspective towards dysfunctional family problems. While settling his recently deceased father’s estate, a salesman discovers he has a sister whom he never knew about, leading both siblings to re-examine their perceptions about family and life choices. Available on StarzPlay.
'The Judge' (2014): The deeply moving courtroom drama is all about Hank Palmer’s relationship with his father and how they battle real-life family issues. Be prepared to shed a few tears and enjoy this compelling movie in the company of your real-life hero. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga and Billy Bob Thornton, find out what happens when big-city lawyer Hank Palmer returns to his childhood home where his father, the town’s judge, is suspected of murder. Hank sets out to discover the truth and along the way, reconnects with his estranged family. On StarzPlay.
'Beginners' (2010): No list of family movies would be complete without a tear-jerker, and ‘Beginners’ is much less contrived than most. Writer-director Mike Mills based the story on his own life, casting Christopher Plummer as a man who comes out as gay in his 70s and begins to bond with his middle-aged son (played by Ewan McGregor) once he starts being more honest with himself. Funny and well-observed — with a powerful emotional payoff — ‘Beginners’ is about what happens when fathers allow themselves to be vulnerable.
'The Change-up' (2011): Have a laugh riot with this body-swap crude romantic comedy, ‘The Change-Up’. Watch the hilarious journey of two friends Dave and Mitch and how they learn not to take for granted the lives they have. Dave is a married man with three kids and a loving wife, and Mitch is a single man. One fateful night while Mitch and Dave are near a fountain, lightning strikes and they switch bodies. On StarzPlay.
'War of the Worlds' (2005): Tom Cruise plays Ray Ferrier, a dockworker, who has plans to spend the weekend with his children, however, an alien race has different plans and hopes to wipe out humanity. The chemistry between Cruise and Dakota Fanning is definitely worth watching. Catch it on the new Tom Cruise pop-up channel ‘Cruise Control’ on OSN in celebration of the actor’s birthday on July 3.
