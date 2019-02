The annual event, in solidarity with children in developing countries who walk long distances every day to go to school, will take place on Friday at Dubai Creek Park, next to Al Garhoud Bridge, Gate 2. Join with family, friends and colleagues to walk 4,000 steps (3km). Registration amount of Dh30 is considered as a donation to Dubai Cares to support its educational programmes around the world. Arrive by 7.30am.