Retailer Eggs & Soldiers and parent support centre Malaak Mama & Baby Care are organising a series of free events for parents of newborns. Today, Safe Sleep with B-Safe, along with Zahirah Marty and Jordana Smith, about co-sleeping and how to create a safe sleep environment at each infant/toddler stage. Also, a Weaning for Better Sleep workshop with Jordana Smith, Dietician at Infinity, The Family Medicine Clinic. At 9am, Time Square Centre. Registration is a must.