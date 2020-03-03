Image Credit:

The 2020 Etisalat Beach Canteen is Dubai Food Festival’s main flagship event. It’s a dining and entertainment beach hot spot with tonnes of food trucks and so much more.

The annual, beachside hang-out is serving an enticing combination of great food, fun cooking demonstrations and exciting activities for the family. Located at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, the Beach Canteen is open every day throughout the duration of the festival from February 26 until March 14.

The free-to-attend event offers both residents and tourists access to a whole host of on-trend dining concepts, with more than 15 brand-new homegrown initiatives, popular local brands, food-truck favourites and internationally renowned restaurants - all set to make Etisalat Beach Canteen their home for the next 18 days.

This year the canteen is divided up into five different zones.

Oasis Food Plaza

The Oasis Food Plaza will host a great variety of vendors and cuisines. With a mix of Dubai-based and inter-emirate concepts, as well as a curated offering of established and franchise brands. These include:

Dishtrict Crazy Fried Chicken By Hooked Shake Shack Zefki Frings The Roost Rotisserie Zapiekanka Ciao Bella T.T. Coco Asia Cali-Poke Sausage Fabrique Dallas Burger Motorino High Joint Señor Gonzales Smk - Smoked Meat Kitchen Spill The Bean Dr. Juice High Joint X Kitch & Ko Channel 9 By Origami

GAC Street Food Yard

Immediately to the right of Etisalat Beach Canteen’s main entrance, the GAC Street Food Yard features new concepts and past seasons’ favourites from Dubai and the inter-Emirates. There will also be some highly unique kiosk designs featured in this space. The central access to the rest of the site makes this location a foodie favourite.

The food stalls and trucks include:

C'est Cheese La Patrona Choma Choma The Butcher Dubai Todd English Aballii Burger Moylo's Burgers Khun Chai Pinkberry Choco Fondue Num Nom Unwind Speciality Boardgame Cafe

Beach Grill

Another new addition to the Beach Canteen food offering, The Beach Grill will have a dedicated zone, which will host vendors whose food offerings are served best off the grill. A beachside favourite, the smell of smoked and grilled meats is sure to awaken visitors’ taste-buds.

Hola Delights Hadoota Masreya BBQ Box

Lacnor Garden

One of the highlights from 2019, the garden returns bigger and better. A beautiful area by the beach, The Garden will feature both quick bites, as well as smaller curated food concepts such as coffees and desserts. There will also be a community stage within The Garden showcasing talents like singers, buskers, and poetry readings. There will also be a range of daily workshops for children and adults. Also, newly added, is the Lacnor Mocktail Bar.

Wafflypops Sweets Açai & Co Dips Café Koshari Square Bagel Yard Keventers House Of Pops

The Promenade

The Beach Canteen Promenade acts as a proper boardwalk pop-up. Guests can stroll through the event and experience stimuli from every direction. From a gourmet market to food carts, guests can nibble on the go.

Doh

Loopitas Churreria

California Walnuts

Vit Hit

Churros Café

Freakin' Healthy

Brizelés

Shan

Maras Turka

Chocopaz

Coffee Planet

The Coffee Lab

Beachside Entertainment

Beach Canteen offers in addition to food, a huge entertainment spread over a total of 10 zones. Once you’ve eaten, it’s time to explore Beach Canteen’s other exciting zones, each providing a different experience. Enjoy the festival atmosphere with fun activities and entertainment for all, from residents to tourists and families to friends:

The Etisalat Main Stage

The stage will entertain through live music, dance shows, competitions, and movie nights. Bring your family and friends for free entertainment while you dig your toes into the sand.

Kitchen Collab

Located in the Oasis Food Plaza, the Kitchen Collab is a cooking demo, workshop and competition kitchen space that will have a unique, fun and interactive programme highlighting chefs, restaurants and Etisalat Beach Canteen vendors.

WD Black Gaming Park

One of the new additions to Etisalat Beach Canteen will highlight fun and innovative gaming opportunities. The WD Black Gaming Park will be a key feature offering Gen-Z and the wider audience a space to play their favourite e-games by the beach. It will also hold prize giveaways.

Lacnor Kids Play Zone

The Lacnor Kids Play Zone will feature paid and free kids’ activities in a fun and safe environment. Kids can bounce off of inflatables or jump in the trampoline park.

WD_Black Big Game Alley

A new addition to the Etisalat Beach Canteen, the Big Game Alley is a space suitable for all ages, providing beachside fun in the form of video games, a smash room activation, the human crane game, and electric swans that everyone can enjoy.

The details:

Location: Sunset Beach, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah

Cost: Free entry

Timings: Sunday to Wednesday from 1pm to 11pm, Thursday from 1pm to 12am, Friday from 10am to 12am, and Saturday from 10am to 11pm