Ras Al Khaimah staycation

Startnig at just Dh275 a night, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island has extended their summer promotion in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day. The offer includes a 20 per cent discount when dining at CLAW BBQ and Karma Kafe by Buddha-Bar, a 20 per cent discount on treatments at Jouri Rose Spa, 40 per cent off non-motorised watersports and 20 per cent off motorised watersports. It also includes complimentary breakfast daily, and free WiFi throughout the hotel. You can also get a 2 for 1 deal for Jais Sledder.

Location: Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Validity: Until September 14

Discounted spa treatments in Dubai

Waldorf Astoria DIFC is introducing an offer of 40 per cent discount on all spa treatments for visitors to indulge in on August 28. Prices for the services start at Dh300, and the 40 per cent offer can be booked on the day only for sessions until September 15.

Location: Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Validity: August 28 (Booking only, do not need to redeem on the day itself)

Spend the day on a luxurious boat

Gather your friends and book a Cha Cha boat at a 50 per cent discount. The offer is valid on all private boat packages including 60 min, 90 min, 120 min, and 180 min rides. Operates from different locations including Al Seef, Jumeirah and Marasi Business Bay. Each luxurious boat can hold six passengers and has spacious decks and plush interiors for the perfect summer boat ride.

Validity: August 28, 9 am to 8 pm

High afternoon ‘karak’ tea for two

Enjoy a fun shopping day out with your bestie and end it with an elaborate high ‘karak’ tea experience at Farzi Dubai. The two-tier offering, prices at Dh149 for two, will include samosa, tea cake and Indian dessert, along with freshly brewed karak tea.

Farzi Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Location: Farzi Dubai Mall of the Emirates and Farzi Dubai City Walk, Validity: August 28

Budget staycation for all at Dh199

For just Dh199, including taxes and fees, enjoy a summer staycation in Dubai with Form Hotel. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, free upgrade, late check-out and more.

Location: Form Hotel, Dubai, Validity: August 28 to September 3

Quick refresh and recharge

For Emirati Women’s Day JA Hatta Fort Hotel will be welcoming guests with a complimentary beverage and mouth-watering Emirati nibbles. For just Dh95 per person, the mountainous hotel will be offering a 30-minute aromatherapy massage– a perfect treat for the ladies in our lives. Concentrating on the head, back, and feet with a blend of calming lavender, lemongrass, and sweet almond scents, guests can expect to leave refreshed and relaxed.

Location: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Validity: August 28

Celebrating Emirati women at Umm Al Emarat Park

Named after the Mother of the Nation, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Abu Dhabi’s largest and oldest green space and urban park is in itself a celebration of women. This year, Umm Al Emarat Park will host 12 female entrepreneurs who will showcase their crafts through textiles, toys, crochet, flowers, food and beverages, and perfumes.

Location: Umm Al Emarat Park, Date: August 28

Spa and afternoon tea in Dubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is extending celebrations to those marking Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 with a special spa and afternoon tea offer priced at Dh470. The deal includes a 30-minute massage with full use of the spa’s facilities including the steam room and sauna, and an afternoon tea at Peacock Alley, featuring bespoke pastries designed with Emirati Women’s Day in mind, and a selection of the teas and coffees.

Location: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Validity: Valid from August 25 - 31

Free tiramisu for the ladies

All ladies will get a free dessert here, specifically tiramisu, with dinner on August 28 in celebration of the special day.

Location: The Coop House in City Center Mirdif, Validity: August 28

Free cookies for all

For Emirati Women’s Day, tashas café will be giving diners complimentary cookies. The four cookie flavours are Coffee, Cocoa and Hazelnut Crisps, Almond Florentines, and Sesame Florentines.