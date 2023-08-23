22 food deals: Brunches, summer menus, discounts and more in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Before summer ends, make use of the food offers across Dubai or simply pick a new restaurant to try out this week, as we have the latest deals for you.

New summer menus, dishes

Dessert lovers can head to Pincode by Kunal Kapur, as they have several kulfi flavours for guests. This summer, diners can enjoy kulfi flavours such as peanut butter, rose, saffron almond, chocolate hazelnut, and blueberry at the restaurant in Dubai Hills Mall.

Michelin Guide-recognised Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori introduced three mocktails to their menu. Try out the ‘A Ni’ with flavours of berries, the ‘Passion Cooler’ with citrus, and the ‘Goldfish Spritz’ with a combination of rhubarb and other flavours.

Ristorante Loren launched their summer menu. The Italian restaurant is offering guests a three-course lunch menu from Monday to Friday, 12 to 3pm. Dishes include Branzino alla Catalana (seabass) and Spaghetti Vongole E Bottarga (seafood pasta).

Sushisamba has added new dishes to the menu. The delicacies include seabream truffle ceviche, moriwase seafood ceviche, grilled palm heart, king carb, and more.

French-Mediterranean restaurant, Carine, is treating guests to a ‘Summer Specials’ menu. Some of the dishes include the summer salad, with poached apple and cheese, whole lobster linguine, seasonal asparagus risotto, and more.

Try out the new summer menu at Carine. Image Credit: Supplied

Brunches

Try out the Saturday brunch at Ruya Dubai, a Michelin Guide selected Turkish restaurant. The experience includes sharing style dishes for the table as well as grilled seabass, whole corn-fed baby chicken, Australian grain-fed ribeye, and more. The brunch takes place from 1 to 4pm.

Following the launch of the ‘Bricks Brunch’ earlier this summer, Legoland Hotel announced themed brunches taking place on selected dates, starting with the ‘Pirate Fest’. The brunches will take place on September 16, 23 and 30.

Fouquet’s Dubai announced the last of its ‘Plage Summer Brunch’, set to take place on Saturday, August 26, from 12 to 4pm. Expect dishes such as burrata cheese served with cherry tomatoes and basil leaves or crab meat, homemade mayonnaise and snow beans, crème brûlée, and more.

Try out the ‘Plage Summer Brunch’ at Fouquet’s Dubai before it ends... Image Credit: Supplied

Breakfast and afternoon tea

San Beach, in Palm West Beach, is inviting guests to try out their breakfast packages. Diners can enjoy pancakes, pastries, egg delicacies and more.

Try out the Barbie-themed afternoon tea at the Shangri-La Dubai. Guests can indulge in specialty coffees, a curated tea selection, and a spread of Barbie inspired sweet and savory bites. The experience is available every day from 1 to 6pm.

Emirati Women’s Day offers

Farzi Dubai is celebrating Emirati Women’s Day with an afternoon tea. Guests can enjoy savoury and sweet bites such as samosa, ras malai, and tea cake as well as a pot of karak chai. The experience is available on Monday, August 28.

This Emirati Women’s Day, try out the afternoon tea with a two-for-one offer at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. The Acacia Lounge at the property is hosting the experience on August 28, from 2 to 5pm, and guests can enjoy scones, sandwiches, cakes, and more.

Back-to-school and deals for children

To celebrate back-to-school season, every Tuesday throughout September, Yoko Sizzlers has a treat for all teachers. They can show their teachers’ badge, and get a Yoko Sizzler brownie for free with every sizzler they order.

Burro Blanco is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, bowls, and tacos for teachers and students at four of their participating locations - Business Bay, Motor City, Khalidiya, and Masdar City. The offer can be availed by showing their student or teacher ID between August 22 to 31.

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha announced its current offers for children. Café Java and Deck Se7en at the property have a new children’s menu. Children under 12 also eat for free when dining with their parents at 365, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s all day dining restaurant.

More offers to check out…

Secret Room, a speakeasy inside F.R.N.D.S Grand Café, announced its line-up for weekdays. Operating from 11pm, Wednesday through Friday, guests can enjoy House, R and B, and Techno music as well as beverages.

Guests can embark on a culinary journey at the new restaurant, Row on 45, with a menu curated by renowned Michelin-Starred Chef Jason Atherton. Only available for 22 guests per night, diners will enjoy a 17-course haute cuisine meal showcasing the finest of ingredients, hand chosen crockery, cutlery, and glassware.

Weslodge Saloon has a ladies night offer available every Wednesday. It includes unlimited beverages from 8pm to 12am per woman as well as 30 per cent off on select main dishes from the a la carte menu. Guests can expect dishes such as Canadian whole lobster tagliatelle, pastrami short rib, truffle and burrata risotto, and more.

Signor Sassi, Italian restaurant, announced that reservations are now available for its Dubai launch, which is set to open to the public at the end of September. Guests can anticipate trying a range of Italian dishes, including lobster ‘alla catalana’ with tomatoes and onions, avocado bernardo salad with prawns, lobster and cocktail sauce, veal Milanese with potato sticks, grilled jumbo prawns with fennel, orange and mullet roe, and more.

If you are looking to have some fun on a weeknight, try out the Quiz night and bingo at The Eloquent Elephant every Monday, from 8 to 11pm. The evening will be filled with six rounds of various audio-visual questions, jokes, fun and exciting prizes to be won. They also have a grills and barbecue night every Tuesday, from 7 to 10pm. Guests can enjoy barbecued meats and seafood, as well as beverages.

Roots Bar and Kitchen, has a barbecue every Friday night, from 7 to 10pm, at the Yas Acres Golf and Country Club in Abu Dhabi. Guests can enjoy meats freshly grilled, including herb rubbed striploin, chicken drumsticks, chermoula prawns, grilled chorizo, and more.

Acres Grill House, also at the same property, has two steaks for the price of one every Tuesday evening.