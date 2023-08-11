Yas Island hotels, Abu Dhabi

There are many hotels on Abu Dhabi’s lifestyle destination Yas Island and choosing a staycation at any of them can give you amazing savings this summer. Until 30 September, families who book staycations can get free admission to 2, 3 or 4 Yas Island's theme parks, depending on the package, granting them unlimited access to thrilling experiences.

These include SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas WaterWorld and WarnerBros World. At Yas Island’s hotels, two children under the age of 12 can stay for free with their parents, and dine for free on the meal plan chosen by the parents.

Deal: Staycation package with unlimited Yas Island parks access, children stay, play and dine for free, Dates: Until September 30

Atlantis The Royal

Exclusive to UAE residents, this Dubai hotel has a staycation deal which includes daily breakfast, afternoon tea, pool access, and access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. The best part? The hotel has revised its minimum two-night booking policy, so you can get this deal for a one-night stay as long as you present your Emirates ID.

Deal: UAE resident staycation deal including breakfast, afternoon tea, pool access and theme park access, starts at Dh3,042 per night, Dates: Ongoing (End dates not announced)

Address Beach Resort

Enjoy a 35 per cent discount on best available rates at Address Beach Resort. The hotel is also offering free breakfast, and a 30 per cent discount on spa and dining (terms apply). You have to show your Emirates ID to avail the offer.

Deal: 35 per cent off stays inclusive of free breakfast, and 30 per cent discount on spa and dining, Dates: Until September 15

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Enjoy an all-inclusive package for the entire family at this property, available to book throughout the summer season. The package includes a two or three-night-stay, three meals, and unlimited beverages. Each package is designed to accommodate a maximum of two adults or a family with two adults and two children younger than six.

Deal: Dh1800 for two-night all-inclusive stay for two adults and two children younger than six, Dh2,250 for three-night all-inclusive stay, dates: May through September

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Dubai

Complimentary breakfast, late check-out, free dining and stay for children younger than 12, and discounts of up to 30 per cent off the best available rates – this property is bundling all of its deals in one this summer. The main attraction here is that the property is also promising discounted rates for Wild Wadi Waterpark which reopened recently.

Deal: Up to 30 per cent off on the best available rates, Dates: End dates not announced

C Central Resort The Palm, Dubai

Yet another property offering stay and dining for younger children for free (under the age of 12) and late check-out, C Central Resort The Palm offers 20 per cent off on the best available rates. The summer special deal includes 15 per cent off on dining and spa services as well. The beachfront property also has water activities for guests to enjoy. The Business Bay property, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, also has the same offer.

Deal: Up to 20 per cent off on the best available rates, Dates: Until September 30

Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai

Head to this property if you’re looking to stay for more than two nights as their summer offer gives guests a third night for free when two nights are booked. The deal also includes complimentary access to their lounge, which would include free refreshments such as afternoon snacks or evening canapes and access to other discounts on dining.

Deal: Stay 3 nights and pay for 2 in any Club Room or Suite plus other benefits, Dates: Until September 30

Radisson Dubai DAMAC Hills

The Summer Delights package here starts below Dh500 for two and includes breakfast and preferential rates on golf. The property also has activities such as horse riding and cycling. Guests booking the package will also get Dh100 credit on food and beverages.

Deal: Starts at Dh475 for two adults (Dh75 for each child joining the couple), Dates: Until September 30

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Perfect for summer, the summer residents’ deal at Kempinski includes an option to get free tickets to Ski Dubai – an indoor snow park. All guests booking the summer offer will get up to 20 per cent off on the best available rates and if you choose the room category Grand Deluxe room or higher, you’ll get two complimentary Ski Dubai tickets. Additionally, children aged 12 and below can stay for free.

Deal: 20 per cent off on the best available rates and other benefits, Dates: Until September 30

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Exclusive to UAE residents, the summer offer at this property includes a 20 per cent discount on best available rates (starting at Dh699) and features complimentary in-room breakfast, 20 per cent discount on dining, one poolside beverage per person, free upgrade and late checkout until 3pm. You can also enjoy a 30 per cent saving on Fontana Circus.

Deal: 20 per cent off on stay and dining, 30 per cent off on Fontana Circus, other benefits, Dates: Until September 15

Caesars Palace Dubai

UAE residents and GCC nationals can avail 25 per cent off on rooms and suites here. The deal includes breakfast or late in-suite breakfast, daily dining credit of up to Dh500, spa credit of Dh150 per person and more. Guests booking suites get 50 per cent of the room rate back as dining credit, which can be used across the property’s dining outlets.

Deal: 25 per cent off on the best available rates, dining and spa credit and other benefits, Dates: Until September 30

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Families booking at this boutique property by Shurooq can avail a 20 per cent discount on the second room booked, along with free dinner for children younger than 12. The Chedi Al Bait also has an offer to entice guests looking for a longer break with a Dh200 cashback offer on ‘Heritage Room’ bookings for two or more nights.

Deal: Family offer of 20 per discount on second room and free dinner for children, Stay Longer offer with D200 cashback on Heritage Room bookings for minimum of two nights, Dates: Summer (end dates not announced)

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

For a nice break with beach views, head to this Al Marjan Island property which has a summer staycation deal at Dh799 per night. The deal offers a night In a seaview room and complimentary breakfast for two. You can enjoy the beach and the hotel's many amenities.

Deal: Dh799 for a night in a Deluxe Island Seaview room with breakfast, Dates: Until August 31

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

For those residents looking for a luxurious escape, this Ras Al Khaimah property would be perfect. With a private pool, personal cabana in a garden and ocean views, the Al Shamal Ocean View Villa is their summer attraction. You can opt for the half-board or full-board packages to enjoy their culinary offerings at a discount.

Deal: Private villa experiences starting at Dh2,372, half-board and full-board packages available, Dates: Summer (End dates not announced)

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

This Ras Al Khaimah property is offering a stay-and-dine package this summer. The deal includes one night at the hotel, dining for two at CLAW BBQ and 20 per cent discounts on the a la carte menu. The offer is in celebration of the restaurant’s second anniversary and is available throughout summer except for public holidays. The package starts at Dh849 on weekdays and Dh949 on weekends.

Deal: A night’s stay, dining for two at CLAW and discounts, Dates: Summer (End dates not announced)