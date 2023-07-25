Tilal Liwa Desert Retreat

A stay at this hotel is one for the 'gram', as you will be heading to the Tel Moreeb dune - considered the tallest sand dune in the world. The name of this sand dune translates to 'Scary Mountain' and is perfect for adrenaline lovers and photographers. Located on the edge of the Empty Quarter, this luxury hotel is perfect if you want a staycation but feel truly remote from city life.

Summer deal: From Dh799 for an all-inclusive staycation (meals, house beverages, snacks) for two adults and two children younger than 12.

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara is situated 200 kilometres from Abu Dhabi city, in the seemingly endless Empty Quarter. Surrounded by the vast and beautiful expanse of sand, this luxury resort offers opulence and relaxation in the middle of the unforgiving desert. Enjoy all the desert-special activities you may have the heart for - from fat-tyre bike rides and camel rides or desert walks to spending time with falcons and enjoying Emirati food.

Summer deal: Get 30 per cent off on best available rates with complimentary breakfast for two and free activities during the stay. Guests can enjoy a Dh200 spa voucher per room per stay and a free upgrade to the next room category.

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa offers overnight stays in villas or suites, featuring a luxury spa, plunge pools and hot tubs. The resort, located in the Al Wathba desert, features various activities such as the 'FlowRider', archery, or fat bikes.

Summer deal: The property has an all-inclusive Bedouin escape package which includes three meals for two, free beverages and one 60-minute massage per person per stay. The package includes a one-hour complimentary desert activity

Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara

Located on Sir Bani Yas Island – a protected wildlife sanctuary – expect to see free-roaming animals in their natural habitat when staying at this resort, including the endangered Arabian Oryx. The hotel offers the best of many worlds - desert activities, snorkelling, diving, flamingo-watching and more. The resort often offers special spa deals and free upgrades to those who book directly with them.

Summer deal: The property has an all-inclusive package which includes three meals for two adults and two children younger than 12. The package includes a one-hour complimentary desert activity for two adults and two children younger than 12.

Al Maha Desert Resort

Dubai

Al Maha Desert Resort

Want to travel far while still staying within city limits? Located deep within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, you can spot Arabian Oryx and gazelles while relaxing at the pool. No children younger than 10 are allowed at the resort. The hotel offers plenty of packages depending on your length of stay – check with them before making plans.

Summer deal: Their 'Desert Romance' package is valid throughout summer and includes full-board stay, romantic dinner, desert activities and a massage per person, for two

Bab Al Shams Resort and Spa

'Bab Al Shams' is Arabic for ‘Gateway to the Sun’ and the architecture and interior design of the property are inspired by the earthly tones of the desert throughout the day, illuminated by the sun and the moon. The luxurious hotel has an entire menu of activities and guided tours to splurge on, including a private hot-air balloon ride. All guests can enjoy the falconry experience and a classic Bab Al Shams camel ride for free.

Summer deal: This property has a 'Taste of Summer' deal for two which includes daily meals, one cocktail evening and two specified desert activities per stay.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ritz Carlton, Al Wadi Desert

At Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, your private pool will most likely be the only thing separating the sand dunes from your luxury villa. The property has several fun activities for guests such as a falconry show, night walks, full-moon camel rides etc. You can enjoy one of these for free this summer if you stay at the resort. They also have other packages – check with the hotel before making plans.

Summer deal: The hotel's 'Equestrian Adventures Package' is valid until the end of the year and includes daily breakfast and dinner for two adults and two children younger than 12. The deal also includes 60-minute equestrian rides for two and full-body massages for two, once during the stay.

Mysk Al Badayer

Sharjah

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

The retreat offers the architecture and vibe of a traditional Arabian castle, but with the luxury you crave while on vacation. The resort is a great option for those who love nature and adventure. The property has many active offers including a 24-hour staycation, adventure and archery packages, and early-bird deals.

Summer deal: Check out the 'Desert Package' which includes a one-night stay in a tent with a private pool, daily breakfast and dinner for two, a visit to the Al Madam village and dune bashing for two.