Dubai: Emirates played host to a variety of stars at the 2019 US Open in The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens in New York City. Global celebrities joined Emirates in the private hospitality suite and cheered on their favourite tennis players from the suite’s terrace with a prime center-court vantage point in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Oscar winning director Spike Lee and Oscar winning actor Jennifer Connelly were in attendance at the Emirates suite, along with popular actors including Paul Bettany, Michael Shannon, Jameela Jamil, Mehwish Hayat and Gladys Knight. Patriot Act’s Hassan Minhaj and celebrities Nick and Joe Jonas also made an appearance at the Emirates suite, along with comedian and actor Chris Rock. Take a glimpse at the celebrities that attended in the images above.

Emirates also hosted fashion models Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Adriana Lima and popular fashion designer Vera Wang.

Emirates continue its position as Official Airline of the 2019 US Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. From August 24 to September 8th, Emirates has brought tennis fans the award-winning service that has fueled the airline’s expansion to twelve U.S. gateways and over 158 destinations across the globe. Throughout the US Open, the airline hosted a variety of activities in several areas at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center – including Emirates’ private hospitality suite, the Emirates Booth, the Net Generation Kids Zone and the Emirates Sports Café.