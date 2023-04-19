If you have decided to stay in the UAE and have no plans in place for the duration of the long Eid Al Fitr weekend, use our road trip guide to avoid all FOMO (fear of missing out). The UAE and its neighbouring destinations can provide the perfect backdrop for a fun Eid break either solo, or with your friends and family.

Why a road trip? A long drive, snacks on-the-go, new places and new meals, a picturesque destination – a road trip is the perfect way to enjoy company and the incredible views in this country. Here’s where you should go for that perfect escape from the city, to return with amazing memories and of course Instagram-worthy pictures.

Explore the Al Rafisah Dam near Fujairah. Image Credit: Nabil Niaz/Gulf News

Oman

Our neighbouring country is one of the most popular destinations for residents to drive to during long holidays. We think a road trip to Oman requires no pre-planning since UAE residents get visa on arrival at the border checkpoint. You could head to Muscat or Musandam. Salalah is also a great option but is much further from the UAE than the other two cities.

Musandam Image Credit: Shutterstock

Musandam is the closest by driving distance from Dubai at around 3 hours depending on where you start from. The beautiful coastal destination offers marine life, incredible views of cliffs and a good opportunity for a day trip.

Muscat would take you around double this time, at around 5 hours. The city is very different in comparison to Dubai, and makes for a nice change. The city has some amazing attractions to check out.

Seafront of Muscat Image Credit: Shutterstock

Salalah would take you the longest, by road, at nearly 12 hours. The destination offers a tropical climate, amazing greenery and fun attractions. Depending on how long you want to spend driving during the long weekend, you could plan this trip in a night.

Salalah in Oman Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai

The Hajar mountain range makes Hatta one of the most beautiful and rustic locations to head to in the UAE. Take a kayak or a donut ride across the vast Hatta dam to feel nestled in nature. Make it a UAE staycation and stay at one of the lodgings there – you could also try Hatta’s adventure activities if you’re up for it.

Hatta Dam Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Hatta Wadi Hub closes for the season in May, so this trip would be the perfect one to try out all the activities there in one weekend.

Hatta Wadi Hub Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news

If you’re not into adventure, visit the Hatta Heritage Village nearby. There are plenty of photo-perfect opportunities but also just as many things to do for the whole family. You could also choose to go hiking or cycling depending on the location.

Ajman

At a 90-minute drive from the centre of Dubai, Masfout in Ajman is perfect for biking and hiking. Don’t forget to check out the picturesque old fort.

Masfout in Ajman Image Credit: WAM

Al Zorah National Reserve in Ajman is also a great pick, and is home to one million square metres of the emirate’s ecologically rich mangrove forest. Apart from the rich flora and fauna in the park, you can enjoy kayaking, waterboarding, stand-up paddleboarding, pearl-diving and golfing.

Al Zorah National Reserve in Ajman. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A hidden gem to visit on your trip to Ajman is the Seneyah Island. Located around 40 kilometres from Ajman city, the island is a great spot for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Many birds, including flamingos, herons, terns, and plovers frequent this destination – making it a perfect nature escape.

Abu Dhabi

A must-visit in Abu Dhabi are the Al Wathba Dunes. The twisted shapes made by the golden sands of the desert make this area a film locale favourite. It has an ‘off-the-earth’ vibe and makes for cool photos – and camping out moments. The dunes are accessible at any time of day, although the best times to visit are at sunrise and sunset.

Al Wathba Dunes Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you’re up for a desert drive, head to Tel Moreeb in Abu Dhabi. Considered by most as the world’s tallest sand dune, this drive through the endless desert is as authentic an experience as you could get in the UAE. Liwa Oasis is also a great destination for history, culture and a long drive.

Al Ain

If you want to enjoy astonishing views of Al Ain city, then the summit of Jebel Hafeet is your go-to destination. The height of the mountain peak is 1,249 meters, and it is the highest in Abu Dhabi and the second highest in the UAE, making it an ideal stop for walking, motorcycling, biking and off-roading. This is trip to fall in love with, all without having to leave the country.

Jebel Hafeet Image Credit: WAM

Fujairah

Beaches, scuba diving on Snoopy island, mountains and greener, cultural forts – this emirate offers diversity. Drive up to Fujairah and take the drive slow to properly enjoy the scenic desert views.

Snoopy Island at sunset Image Credit: GN Archive

Sharjah

For a relaxed beach day, head to Khor Fakkan with its 3km sandy beach lined with palm trees and spotted with shops and eateries. Relax and see the warm waters of the Gulf of Oman as you ride by. You can play beach football as the sun sets or try one of the seaside swings for that perfect Insta-worthy, breezy shot. If you’re feeling adventurous, try parasailing off the back of a speedboat.

Khor Fakkan Image Credit: insta/khorfakkanbeach

For sweeping nature views and a fun activity, one could kayak or rent a pedal boat to explore the Al Rafisah Dam, which offers visitors unparalleled scenery. Try the water sports centres here who can organise amazing activities for you and company.

Umm Al Quwain

If you haven’t been yet, why not use this weekend to visit the the Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain. Nestled in Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain, the beach is around 55 minutes away from Dubai and is perfect for a weekend outing. In addition to enjoying the views of mangroves, you can chill on the beach at one of the cafes or swim, kayak and partake in other water-based fun activities. There are also several restaurants and cafes that offer beautiful views of the beach and the mangroves.

Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain. Image Credit: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah

Disconnect, relax and enjoy the scenic mountain views on the drive up to Jebel Jais. There's a Viewing Deck Park complete with observation points and food trucks overlooking the stunning coastline. You can book ahead for the "Jebel Jais Flight", officially the world’s longest zipline at 2.83km. Don’t forget to also reserve a table for lunch at 1484 Puro after your ride. The Jais Sledder is also a great option for families to have a screaming fun time.

Jebel Jais Mountain. Image Credit: Shutterstock