Adrenark Adventure in Al Qana

The world’s largest indoor adrenaline park is set to open on the first day of Eid. Located in Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, the park features 20 different exhilarating activities including climbing walls, rope courses, thrill rides, stunt bag jumps and, for the first time in the UAE, a multi-level E-karting track that climbs three floors inside the building

Al Ain Oasis

Head to the largest oasis in Al Ain and the UAE’s first curated UNESCO World Heritage site this Eid for a rejuvenating experience.

Al Ain Oasis Image Credit: WAM

Al Ain Oasis is spread over 1,200 hectares and contains more than 550 palm tree farms with over 147,000 date palms. It is known for the delicate oasis ecosystem, irrigation system and its important role in the development of Abu Dhabi.

Eid fireworks

Multiple locations in Abu Dhabi will have fireworks for Eid. Here’s where to go to view dazzling displays during the long weekend

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Head to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi for a day enjoying and immersing yourself in art and architecture. While there, there is no better way to enjoy the artistic masterpiece that the structure is than with a kayaking session. You do have to book your slot in advance. They have a Bollywood exhibition on now as well.

Kayaking session in Louvre, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Al Wathba Dunes

The twisted shapes made by the golden sands of the desert make this area a film locale favourite. It’s got an ‘off-the-earth’ vibe and makes for cool photos – and camping out moments. The dunes are accessible at any time of day, although the best times to visit are at sunrise and sunset.

Jubail Mangrove Park

Jubail Mangrove Park Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Located on the northern tip of Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Island, the 120,000-square-metre park allows visitors to immerse themselves in nature as they stroll; elements of interest include 88 species of birds, fish and other wildlife.

Animal encounter

Al Ain Zoo is all set to welcome visitors during this Eid Al Fitr with a full range of events and entertainment activities that make it the city's number one family destination where visitors can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences.

The Zoo will be open to visitors daily during Eid Al-Fitr from 09:00am to 21:00pm with a wonderful family atmosphere that begins with Eid decorations throughout the Zoo. A number of shows and events suitable for all family members, with games, competitions, children's workshops will entertain the visitors. Live shows such as Al-Ayala show, Punjabi show, bubbles, carnival parade, drums and a great selection of food options for every taste will also be there.

Al Ain Zoo Image Credit: GN Archive

The Zoo will also offer animal experiences and adventures such as Wings of the Sahara show, the incredible experience of feeding penguins, the leopard race, the lemur walk, and of course the unique Al Ain Safari experiences that are ideal for the whole family to enjoy.

Kayaking through the Mangroves

Eastern Mangroves National Park in Abu Dhabi is another popular kayaking sport for nature lovers. There are many tour operators you can contact to organise a kayaking session in this natural reserve.

Eastern Mangroves National Park Image Credit: GN Archive

Mugheirah Bay

This Abu dhabi waterfront destination is trending online and for good reason. The venue offers various activities for visitors of all ages including splash and skate parks, outdoor gym, cycling track, multi-purpose courts, as well as laser tag and paintball centre.

Mugheirah Bay Image Credit: insta/visitabudhabi

Green Mubazzarah

This is a free green park at the foot of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain, also known as Jebel Hafeet Park . Its highlight is the toboggan run- a hot spring running in the stream for anyone to soak their feet in, to soak away any travel aches or pains in the natural mineral hot springs here. This natural oasis is a terrific spot to unwind, for family picnics, walks, games, and barbecues.

Water coming from a fountain at the Mubazzara Green park at Jabel Hafeet in Al Ain. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Qasr Al Watan: The Palace in Motion evening light and sound show

The "Palace in Motion" light and sound show is the ideal venue for honouring the UAE's rich cultural heritage. Visitors can also collect their favourite Eid props on Friday, April 21, and take the best Eid greeting photo to send to loved ones. The spectacle will be another option for visitors to see the palace brighten the night. The three-act narrative projected onto the Palace's exterior by the light and sound show connects Qasr Al Watan's objectives to the country's vision while also illuminating the country's history.

Qasr Al Watan Image Credit: WAM

Jebel Hafeet

If you want to enjoy astonishing views of Al Ain city, then the summit of Jebel Hafeet is your go-to destination. It is the highest in Abu Dhabi and the second highest in the UAE, making it an ideal stop for walking, motorcycling, biking and off-roading. This is also a great trip to take as a family if you enjoy long drives and great weather.

Picnic and glamping

Al Ain’s Jebel Hafeet Desert Park at the foot of the peak is also worth a visit for fun activities. You could drive up, enjoy the views and camp at the foot of the peak. You can do basic camping, fully-serviced camping or all-out luxury glamping at the park.

Theme parks

Abu Dhabi has several fun theme parks and now is a great time to take full advantage of it. We recommend a record-breaking ride on the world’s fastest rollercoaster in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. 0 to 240km/hr in less than five seconds – what else could make your Eid this year more memorable?

Yas Waterworld Image Credit: Supplied

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi: UAE is known for its superlatives when it comes to destinations and this is yet another one of them. Enjoy over 40 rides and slides at Yas Waterworld which also houses the world’s largest hydro-magnetic tornado waterslide. Beat the heat at the water park with your kids in tow.

Al Hayer Oasis

This attraction was completed in 2021 and boasts recreational facilities such as walkways with a total area of 2,337 square metres, on the edges of which are Aflaj interspersed with various types of palm and local forage crops, in addition to many activities that suit all ages. Food kiosks have also been prepared both inside and outside the oasis, serving both visitors and road users.

Barbeque nights with family

Barbeque nights with family: Head to one of the many beautiful parks in the emirate for a fun night out in nature with the family. We have an entire list of places you could go.

Al Reem Central Park Image Credit: Shutterstock

Desert road trip

You can go on an endless desert road trip in Liwa. The settlement, around 220km from the main centre in Abu Dhabi, is full of heritage sites and high dunes. Make sure to follow safety and route guidelines.

Liwa Image Credit: GN Archive

Culture and beach at Saadiyat Island

Counted among the top islands with the highest concentration of museums in the world, Saadiyat Island is the epitome of history meets culture, leisure meets luxury. The natural island is located 500 metres off-the coast of Abu Dhabi. The island is best recognised for its pristine white sandy beaches and azure waters.

Saadiyat Island Image Credit: Supplied

More beaches

For the perfect swim in the sea, Abu Dhabi has a number of beautiful, clean beaches. Most of them are private but accessible through reasonably priced hotels or clubs, you’ll be able to find a secluded space to enjoy some sun and sand with your family.