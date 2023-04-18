1 of 7
UAE celebrations are never complete without a spectacular display of fireworks lighting up the sky and this Eid is no different. The first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE was on Friday, April 20.
Here, we bring you a list of places that you can head to today for more fireworks in case you missed the ones on Friday.
Yas Island: Abu Dhabi’s leading leisure destination, this fun island is a great place to enjoy Eid celebrations as the skies light up with iconic, festive fireworks displays. The island announced fireworks for the first two days of Eid Al Fitr, so you can head there today at 9pm for fireworks.
Hudayriat Island: This beach destination will host a fireworks display for residents on Saturday, April 22 at 9pm. The location is known for its crowd-free and clean beach which also has an outdoor gym and other amenities.
Dubai Parks and Resorts: A great family-focussed destination, Riverland Dubai here is the one with free entry. You can head here on Saturday, April 22 for fireworks at 7pm and 9pm.
Global Village: Grab your family and head to this much-loved location to view fireworks every day over Eid, starting from 9pm.
Bluewaters Island: Head to this now iconic destination early to catch some Insta-worthy shots. The venue will have a fireworks show on April 22, starting at 9pm.
