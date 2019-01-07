Picnic at the Palace
Cool breeze and blue skies set the scene for a family fiesta out on the green at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Organised on the first Saturday of a month, sample from the live BBQ station, with plenty of games to keep the little ones entertained for hours. The hotel provides the blankets, cushions and umbrellas while you take in the vista of the waterfront lawns of Cascades.
Also, if you can’t wait until the first Saturday of the month then you can book a continental breakfast or afternoon tea picnic on the lawn anytime you like. The hotel needs a 48 hours advance notice to host the picnic.
Details: West Wing Garden, Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi. Picnics on February 2, March 2 and April 6.
Cost: Dh395 per person (including one glass of bubbly); Dh225 for children 10 to 12 years.
Urban Picnic brunch
If you’re looking for an outdoor poolside brunch, then head down to sample Vida Downtown’s Urban Picnic brunch.
Your picnic basket comes stocked up on a range of sandwiches, pastries, fresh salads, breads, cheeses and a rainbow of juices. The brunch also comes with a pizza station for freshly baked fare. There is also a BBQ station with sizzling meats, baked potatoes, buttered corn, grilled seafood, and assorted vegetables.
Kids, meanwhile, can enjoy the candy station with gummies, marshmallows and homemade cookies.
Guests can choose between being seated indoors where tables are covered in faux grass or outdoors on the terrace. If you arrive early, you stand the chance to grab one of the cabanas lining the outdoor terrace and enjoy complimentary pool access. The resident DJ is on hand to set the mood for laid-back vibes.
Where: 3in1 Restaurant, Vida Downtown, every Friday from 1pm until 5pm.
Cost: Dh295 per person, inclusive of unlimited soft drinks and juices; Dh395 inclusive of select beverages.
PikNik on the green
This Saturday family-friendly brunch lays out a six-hour meal deal, with your day in the sun accompanied by food trucks, live music, magic show and more. Just hop on by and grab a picnic basket to park yourself on the lawns or opt for an upgrade to give you pool and beach access as well. The menu includes a mix of sandwiches, kebabs and a BBQ area for grills.
Where: Shades, The Westin Mina Seyahi, from noon until 6pm on Saturdays.
Cost: For Dh250 for two adults and two children. Dh595 for pool and beach access.
The Picnic Pantry
If you want to enjoy the weather outside minus the fuss of packing your own picnic, then the Friday Picnic Pantry at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City is a good place to hunker down to have your day in the sun.
This reimagined picnic brunch offers a selection of treats including a walk-in pantry, BBQ stations, live music, kid’s activities and pool access with views of the city skyline.
Where: Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City every Friday from 12.30pm until 4pm.
Cost: Dh245 with soft drinks. Dh345 with house beverages (pool access included for both). Kids 12 and under eat for free.
Go Magnifique
If you want to get away from the bright lights of the city, they drive north to experience the Magnifique picnic brunch by the Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah.
These wicker baskets are filled with traditional picnic-style treats that you can enjoy on the hotel’s pristine lawn. You can also relax on the sandy beach or take a dip in the pool which comes complimentary with the picnic. Children’s activities and live entertainment also at hand.
Where: Every Friday at the Waldorf Astoria, Ras Al Khaimah, from 1pm until 4pm.
Cost: Dh275 per person, inclusive of soft drinks; Dh345 per person, inclusive of beverages. Price is subject to 10 per cent service charge and five per cent VAT.