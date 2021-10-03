Here's why you should visit The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah this season

The Pointe celebrates opening day of Expo 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Here’s why you must kick-off your winter exploration of Dubai with a trip to The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, the iconic waterfront destination by Nakheel. The venue kicked off the outdoor entertainment season with an exclusive fountain show and fireworks display to celebrate the opening of Expo 2020.

As Expo 2020 Dubai was declared open, the world’s largest fountain lit up in the white and blue Expo colours while swaying to the official song, This is Our Time. The show was followed by a fireworks display.

The attraction is all set with a jam-packed line up of celebrations, live music performances, dining offers and more. Strict health and safety measures, including social distancing and regular sanitisation will be in place at all times during all events.

German National Day: Tuesday, 5 October

Celebrate Day of German Unity, or German National Day, at The Pointe with a first -of-its-kind show fountain show to rock-anthem Wind of Change by popular German band, Scorpions. Shows run every hour from 8 pm to 11 pm, starting from 5 October and will be added to The Pointe’s yearly programme of fountain shows.

Korean Festival featuring K-pop: Thursday, 14 to Saturday, 16 October

The Pointe will host its first Korean Festival featuring a free-to-enter Korean Village at The Pointe entrance, under the Monorail, from 4 pm to 10 pm, 14 to 16 October.

On Friday, 15 October, K-pop fans can book tickets to attend an exclusive live performance by South Korean boy band, Super Junior, at The Pointe’s West promenade. The event will start at 6 pm and will be complemented by K-pop dance performances and a stunning firework display, accessed by ticket holders only. Tickets will be available for purchase through Platinumlist.net and ticket holders can enjoy the show by reserving a table at the available restaurants on the West promenade.

Visitors are advised to come early as the venue is at limited capacity. They must also present a valid, negative PCR test or proof of vaccination.

Austrian National Day: Thursday, 21 and Saturday, 23 October

Celebrate Austrian National Day in style at The Pointe and enjoy the sound of Austria with a musical evening with the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra and a spectacular Palm Fountain show on The Pointe East side on 21 and 23 October for two exclusive shows from 8 to 8.30 pm and 9.30 to 10 pm.

Performing original musical scores such as Vienna Stays Vienna, Gold and Silver Waltz and The Blue Danube Waltz, the orchestra will also dedicate a unique performance to the UAE on 23 October.

Diwali: Friday, 5 November

Bringing together cultures and traditions from around the world, The Pointe celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Friday, 5 November from 8 pm to 12 midnight, with an hourly fountain show, live entertainment and a spectacular firework showcase.

UAE National Day: Thursday, 2 December

The Pointe will welcome visitors to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE on 2 December, when a dedicated fountain show choreographed to the tunes of hit songs ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ and ‘Dubai Is Another Planet’ by singer Rashed Al-Majed will play every hour from 7 pm to 11 pm. The Palm Fountain will also light up in UAE’s national colors: green, white and red. Restaurants at The Pointe will also celebrate with dining promotions and discounts across their menus.

Festive tree lighting: Friday, 10 December

Brighten up the start of the festive season even more at The Pointe’s festive tree lighting ceremony at 7 pm on 10 December. The waterfront destination will also stage winter activities, decorations and special fountain shows throughout the festive period.

New Year’s Eve: Friday, 31 December

Ring in 2022 with stunning views and an evening filled with music, lights and delicious food on 31 December.

How to get there

Parking and transport

Visitors are encouraged to take public transport to The Pointe. Free daily shuttle buses are available from Nakheel Mall every half an hour from 5 pm to 12 midnight, or use the paid parking with a limited number of spots at The Pointe’s East or West promenade parking.