Burj Khalifa is one of the most iconic towers in the world and it's located in Dubai

Image Credit: Image by Pexel, design by Yousra Zaki

Dubai: The Burj Khalifa is one of the most iconic buildings in the world. Its height, its unique architecture and all of the records it has broken.

Want to know more about this incredible structure? We give you 10 amazing facts about the Burj Khalifa.

WORLD TALLEST TOWER AT 828 METERS:

Described as a ‘Vertical City’ and ‘A Living Wonder,’ the Burj Khalifa, developed by Emaar Properties, is the world’s tallest building at 828 metres high. The 200 plus storey Burj has 160 habitable levels, more than any building in the world.

22 MILLION MAN HOURS TO BUILD:

That’s It took six years to build the tower. Construction started in January 2004 and it was officially inaugurated in January 2010. The tower took 22 million man-hours to build.

RECORD-BREAKING MATERIALS:

Burj Khalifa used a record-breaking 330,000 cubic metres of concrete; 39,000 tonnes of steel reinforcement; 103,000 square metres of glass; and 15,500 square metres of embossed stainless steel.

1000 PIECES OF ART:

Over 1,000 pieces of art by prominent International and Middle Eastern artists adorn the interiors of Burj Khalifa and the surrounding Emaar Boulevard. Many of the pieces have been specially commissioned as a tribute to the spirit of global harmony.

ELEVATOR MOVES 10 METERS PER SECOND:

The Burj Khalifa elevator speed moves at 10 meters per second, making their elevators some of the fastest in the world. The Burj Khalifa elevator time to reach the 124th floor is one minute.

RECORD-BREAKING FIREWORKS:

In 2011, Dubai welcomed the New Year with the world’s highest firework display at Burj Khalifa. The celebration, which also marked the first anniversary of the grand inauguration of Burj Khalifa, was the centre of attention for a global audience as it marked New Year’s Eve.

900 APARTMENTS:

The Burj Khalifa is home to 900 residential apartments, including studios and one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments. If you want to live in the Burj Khalifa, expect to shell out an average of Dh200,000 a year to rent a two-bedroom apartment.

ARMANI HOTEL:

The Burj Khalifa is home to one hotel only and that’s the Armani Hotel, which opened it’s doors to the world on April 27, 2010.

VIEWING DECK:

Anyone can visit the Burj Khalifa’s viewing deck, which is located at 555 metres high and is located on Level 124 and 125. It offers visitors an amazing view of Dubai.

