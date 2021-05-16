1 of 11
10 amazing things you can do this week in the UAE
CELEBRATE A WORLD OF FLAVOURS AT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND: The Galleria Al Maryah Island has launched a Dining Campaign running until June 5, 2021, with a host of exciting food-related activities and special dining offers. With over 100 international dining options from award-winning fine dining to family restaurants, quick bites and cafes, The Galleria is the capital’s number one dining destination offering a world of flavours. Exclusive dining deals can be enjoyed at casual outlets and cafés including Tortilla, Off The Hook, Joga, Urban Work, Kobashi, Al Areesh and Blaze Pizza. As well as fine dining venues like LPM Restaurant & Bar, Loca, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant. There are also Live Cooking Masterclasses that are free to participate in and so much more.
STAY ICE COLD THIS SUMMER WITH DOLCI BY GIA: Dolci by GIA is an exciting new pop-up concept launched by GIA. They will be serving Italian style premium softies to guests located at The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, outside GIA. The pop-up will be open to the public for a limited time until the end of August from 12pm until 1am. Dolci by GIA will be presenting a specially curated menu of three softie desserts including a decadent Velvet Tiramisu Softie made with Black and White Softie served with whipped coffee Mascarpone drizzled with a Chocolate Espresso Sauce and a Mango Snow a White Vanilla Softie served with fresh Mangoes and Strawberry chunks sprinkled with Coconut Flakes showered with a lush Mango & Passionfruit sauce and lastly, a Black Pistachio Softie dream made complete with a crispy Basbousa Cigar, Pistachio sauce and a dusting of Pistachio Dust.
FREE ENTRY TO SHARJAH MUSEUMS ON INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY: This year, Sharjah Museums Authority is marking International Museum Day with free entry on May 18 to its museums across the emirate. You have plenty of different museums to choose from including Arts and Culture, Wildlife, Cars, Aerospace and so much more. Take advantage of absolutely free entry and enjoy the day out with friends or family.
LA SERRE LAUNCHES NEW DEGUSTATION MENU: The stylish Bistro Chic by La Serre, which boasts views of the Emaar Boulevard, is inviting diners to enjoy a menu of classic French flavours matched with French grape with its new Degustation menu launching May 9 2021. In true traditional French style, the evening will start with an Amuse Bouche, matched with an Italian bubble. Followed by 62 Degree Organic Egg on Puy Lentil Stew and Truffle Sabayon, then a halibut, which is butter-basted and sits with a Coco Bean Ragout and San Marzano Tomato Jus. Then a sorbet to cleanse the pallet, followed by the main event, a Veal Tenderloin served with Turned Root Vegetable and Dauphinoise Potato and Truffle Jus. The evening will end with a classic french dessert. Taking place daily from 7pm to 11.30pm, the menu is priced at Dh395 including food and Dh895 including grape pairing.
CHECK OUT THE DUBAI COMEDY FESTIVAL: This year, Dubai Comedy Festival is back with a ten-day comedy extravaganza presenting some of the planet’s funniest comedians. This year, the event kicked off just in time for eid and will run until May 22. Dubai Comedy Festival has previously seen a jampacked lineup of global comedic talent, including Gad Elmal eh, Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, Ali Al Sayed, Nemr, Vir Das, Gaurav Kapoor, and Mina Liccione. This year, Dubai Comedy Festival doubles the laughter with ten full days of the world’s funniest individuals as their shows land on Dubai’s shores. Laugh out loud with your family, friends, as you witness hilarious stand up sets, unforgettable variety shows, and, of course, a world of laughs. Bigger, better, and funnier, this year’s festival will have lots of new elements to look forward to and plenty of surprises.
'LOCATION' AT IRIS: Every Monday, Iris Dubai is home to the best of soul and R&B at ‘Location’. Offering a choice of packages, Location serves two starters and four beverages for Dh190, or two starters and two hours of a free-flowing selection for Dh270, accompanied with a curated playlist of the best of classic and contemporary soul and R&B.
VISIT THE BRAND NEW UNDER ARMOUR AT DUBAI MALL: Under Armour’s biggest store in the region at The Dubai Mall. The new flagship store, which is also the brand’s largest store spread across a single dedicated floor, will cater to the requirements of the elite, aspiring athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts. Designed as an interactive and immersive retail destination, the new store will cover 1,300 sqm, where customers can explore the brand’s range of clothing, footwear and accessories. Among the super-sized store’s unique features, is the Under Armour advanced 3D Foot Scanner that offers customers an unrivalled fitting experience using AI tech to create a comprehensive 360-degree scan of a customer’s foot.
CASSETTE LAUNCHES CELEBRATORY MENU: Starting from today and running until May 27, Cassette will be introducing a celebratory, limited edition menu to pay tribute to some of your favourite dishes. Following a region-wide poll conducted over Cassette’s Instagram, the nation voted for their cafe favourites from the past and for three weeks only, the team will be bringing back your favourite dishes. From healthy dishes to comfort foods, the limited-edition menu will have two of your favourite breakfast dishes; the Buckwheat & Banana Pancake and the Mixed Mushroom Hash. When it comes to salads and sarnies, the Kale Salad, the Mushroom Melt Sandwich and the Heart of Palm Roll will be making a comeback while the Garlic Shrimp Pasta will be the star of the show for carb lovers. And finally, the Glazed Salmon with Green Peas & Bacon will be a great option for a working lunch. Available until May 27, the menu will be on offer from Sunday – Thursday at Cassette, The Courtyard.
WATCH A MOVIE INSIDE SKI DUBAI: The Snow Cinema is back! It launched just in time for eid and will be a great way to cool down this summer. The immersive cinematic experience allows guests to enjoy the magic of movies surrounded by real snow on the slopes of the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort. The Snow Cinema will host several screenings a day during the summer months and guests can sit back and relax on lounge-style seating while watching their favourite movies on the big screen. The line-up includes family-friendly films such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Maya the Bee, big-budget blockbusters such a Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat as well as a slate of hotly anticipated new releases. Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person and include admission as well as an F&B package consisting of a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and popcorn (salt or caramel). Guests can also enjoy restaurant-quality cuisine and have it delivered directly to their seat by ordering using a QR Code.
CELEBRATE THE ‘MANGO LICIOUS’ FESTIVAL AT INDIA PALACE: India Palace, known for authentic Indian cuisine and award-winning hospitality, has introduced a special ‘Mango Licious' festival dedicated to… well… mangoes. From Mango Rasmalai, Mango Ka Muzzafar to various drinks and desserts, there is a bit of everything on the menu. If mango is your weakness, then the range of desserts and drinks including Mango Falooda, Fresh Mango Lassi, Mango Ka Muzzafar, Mango Rasmalai at India Palace is calling your name. The new Mango Licious menu is available across all 12 outlets in the UAE in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Prices of the specially curated summer special mango dishes start at Dh20.
