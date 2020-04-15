The ‘Trends at Your Doorstep’ initiative invites customers to shop the latest collections

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mall of the Emirates has launched a new online platform that lets consumers shop the new Spring Summer 2020 collections and get a free and contactless delivery to their doorstep.

The initiative is called 'Trends at Your Doorstep', which will give Dubai residents an online shopping experience, where they can order from the Spring/Summer collections, from the comfort of their homes and get free delivery, as well as Share points.

Select brands at Mall of the Emirates have taken part in the virtual shopping experience and added their items to the online catalogue, which can be found on the mall’s website. Once shoppers have browsed the products and made their choice, the brands will deliver directly to custome.

The service is available for addresses in Dubai only, and all deliveries will be made complimentary and contactless to preserve the health and safety of shoppers.