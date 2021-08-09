Image Credit: Images Supplied

Dubai: This year for the first time, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will host an 11-day-long foodie festival, DSS Summer Restaurant Week. Taking place from August 11 to 21, the first-ever DSS Summer Restaurant Week will serve up the tastiest of dishes to residents and visitors with great meal options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus also offering kids menus for the first time at every meal.

Your chance to experience dozens of the city’s best restaurants this summer at limited time exceptional prices. The shortlisted top premium restaurants have partnered with DSS to offer a range of special summer menus including breakfast, two-course lunches and three-course dinners, with the little ones able to tuck into special children’s menus with every meal. DSS diners can experience 30 restaurants, with 50 meal choices available across 20 different cuisines at 24 locations around Dubai.

Participating Restaurants:

The Pangolin

Fish Beach Taverna

Lana Lusa

Hillhouse Brasserie

Bella Restaurant & Lounge

Publique

Beachcombers

Mama Zonia

Reform Social & Grill

Mango Tree Thai Bistro

Social by Heinz Beck

LAH LAH

Carnival By Tresind

Trattoria

Rhodes W1

Social Company

Al Nafoorah

Maison Mathis

CMP Bar & Grill

Lao

Bistro Des Arts

Zengo

Villa Beach

Rhodes Twenty10

Ballaro

Bounty Beets

Trader Vic’s

The Thai Kitchen

Perry & Blackwelder’s

Geales

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

It will be available for Dh69 with choice of main breakfast dish options, hot beverage and a juice or Dh25 for children. A two-course lunch will cost Dh95 for adults and Dh35 for children while a hearty three-course dinner will be available for the price of Dh150 for adults and Dh35 for children. Summer Restaurant Week deals also include a bottle of water with lunch and dinner.

With these great restaurants, serving a range of dishes at great prices for 11 days only, Summer Restaurant Week has something to suit every foodie’s palate, plus great opportunity to eat out at the best the city has to offer for with friends or with the whole family.

One to try: Social by Heinz Beck

The Fagoteli Carbonara is featured on the DSS Restaurant Week menu at Social by Heinz Beck Image Credit: Supplied

The restaurant helmed by the three Michelin Starred Chef, Heinz Beck, is always worth a visit. With a very special menu for DSS Summer Restaurant Week, Social offers a Michelin dining experience for Dh150 per person. This includes three courses and a bottle of water per person. The menu features three options at each course and the best part is that you don't start with an appetiser, but rather with pasta. The pasta course features three options, the very generous Tagliatelle Bolognese, the famous Fagottelli Carbonara and a very refreshing White Tomato Risotto with Summer Vegetables. If you are hungry, opt for the Tagliatelle. It's hearty and filling.

The main course features a hero dish on the menu, the Chicken Cotoletta a La Milanese with a light side salad, the Salmon Fillet with Siciliana Caponata and a vegan composition for those opting out of eating meat. A breaded chicken is always a go to for me and it was at that moment that I regretted eating so much bread before my meal, because the chicken tasted amazing.

For dessert, the options were a Milky Way dessert, a Chocolate Sable with Caramel Ice Cream and a selection of sorbet. If you love vanilla, the Milky way is for you and if you love chocolate, then dessert two will hit the spot.

The restaurant features contemporary Italian cuisine at a great price. The informal dining approach offers a selection of innovative à la carte options as well as a special blind menu where guests share their culinary preferences and receive a dining journey of dishes created just for them.

Meet the chef: Chef Alessandro Miceli – Executive Chef at Bella

1. How did you design the menu for DSS DRW?

When designing the menu for DSS DRW, we wanted guests to be able to try some of the best dishes from our a la carte menu. As we are still a relatively new restaurant, we also wanted guests to be able to discover the best of what Bella has to offer at a great price this summer. The menu features some of Bella’s signature dishes which are Italian classics, with a modern twist and light Asian influences.

2. Why did you want to participate in this fun event?

Dubai Restaurant Week in March was a great activation in bringing exposure to Bella and getting new guests to come to the restaurant, many of whom have come back time and time again. We wanted to participate again as we know many people have not been able to travel this summer and wanted them to be able to experience Bella’s special DSS DRW menu. Working with DTCM is always a pleasure and we appreciate the support they give us during these campaigns.

3. What do you want diners to remember the most from their three-course dining experience?

Coming to Bella is not just about the food. We want guests to remember their entire experience from the moment they arrive, to when they leave. Bella is a classic restaurant with contemporary cuisine with a unique space in Dubai and we want guests to experience it all.

Box 3: Meet the Chef: Chef Troy Payne – Head Chef at The Pangolin

1. What is featured on your menu?

Breakfast is about making our guests happy and comfortable without limiting them to set options therefore we have decided to let our guests test out our “you choose” breakfast. They will receive our grilled sourdough, two eggs they way they like, poached, fried or even scrambled and then be able to select two of our wonderful sides to finish building their own breakfast creation. Then for lunch and dinner we have created a menu containing some of our hot favorites such as the “Salad of mountain tomatoes, oregano, candied olives and olive oil ice cream” or the “Twice cooked veal ossobucco with roasted garlic couscous and tomato salsa''.

2. Why did you want to participate in this fun summer event?

This fun summer event "Dubai Restaurant Week” is a great and long standing tradition in Dubai that is open and available for everyone to enjoy even with the whole family. It is a wonderful way for new and old guests to come and see what we do, while enjoying the promotion prices. We also participated last year, soon after we had just opened and received lots of wonderful responses and reviews. We are very much a community restaurant so wanted to continue being involved in such a great community based event.

3. What do you want diners to remember the most from their dining experience?

Personally as long as guests enjoy and walk away with a happy memory I am content.

