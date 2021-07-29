1 of 11
CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL CHEESECAKE DAY A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY: SLAW Collabs with The Kakao Guy for International Cheesecake Day to create a deep-fried cheesecake. Indie burger joint SLAW has teamed up with The Kakao Guy – the king of cheesecakes and Nama chocolates – to create the ultimate dessert for International Cheesecake Day on Friday, July 30. The Kakao Guy’s classic Burnt Cheesecake has been through the SLAW fryer, to create the Deep-Fried Cheesecake. Coated in SLAW’s secret chicken batter, the result is a crispy coating with a super soft, creamy filling. The sweet and savoury dessert, perfect for sharing, is finished with a generous drizzle of homemade chilli-infused honey and dusted with SLAW spices. Priced at AED 45 the deep-fried cheesy wonder will be available for one day only, Friday 30th July 2021 Dine-in only at SLAW, Jumeirah 1.
DISCOVER THE HIDDEN ARTIST WITHIN YOU: Times Square Center, located in the heart of the city is home to the new Picasso Artists, a homegrown business that specializes in acrylic pouring art. With a mission to make art accessible to all, Picasso Artists offers a couple of packages for children and adults, as well as the elderly, who can enjoy meditative sessions of unrestricted creativity. The team can help with anything ranging from the clean flip cup method to the more intricate Can-Vase method, which incorporates a 2-in-1 pour from a glass vase. Why not head down this weekend for something different and unique to do in Dubai.
TRY DUBAI'S FIRST LOADED BUTTER CHICKEN FRIES: French Fries are an addictive snack, and what better to pair them with than Butter Chicken Curry? Get ready for the ultimate indulgence as the quirky and gourmet Indian Slider Station, O’Pao in Karama introduces Loaded Butter Chicken Fries in Dubai for the very first time. This delicious dish guarantees to take your favourite fries to the next level with the addition of the popular butter chicken. Crispy golden French fries, butter chicken, mozzarella cheese and spicy chaat masala. All for Dh15.
NEW MUSIC AT THE IMAGINE SHOW: Dubai Festival City Mall has partnered with Anghami for new show-stopping Imagine Shows featuring popular smash hits. Visitors are in for a treat as Dubai Festival City Mall are adding fresh new hits to their roster, including Momken by Saif Nabeel and Balquees and Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, as part of the mall’s two-time visual and sensory extravaganza. Your best bet is to book at one of the 15 restaurant options available on Festival Bay to get the best view.
THE PRUSSIANA BRUNCH IS BACK: Dubai’s fashionable resort, Palazzo Versace Dubai, is bringing back the Prusiana Brunch at Enigma. This evening brunch is a reinterpretation of Persian and Peruvian classics, featuring the best of both cuisines with modern and experimental touches. Start off your meal with appetizers such as Peruvian Tiraditos, Traditional Peruvian Causa Limena and Persian classics like Masto Laboo or Salad Shirazi. For the second course, tuck into mains served family-style like the Kebab Kubide, delicious Chicken Anticuchos and Arroz con Pato, prepared by the chefs at the table. End things off on a sweet note with desserts like the traditional Faludeh or Raspberry Cheesecake Kunafe. You will also be able to unwind with live performances by the in-house DJ and dancers. Brunch kicks off at 7pm to 11pm and is priced from Dh350.
SUMMER SPECIAL DEAL AT ILA AL SEEF: For Dh39, you can sit down with creek views watch live sports in the dedicated Shisha lounge on level one and enjoy a three-course meal including; a Soup, a Salad, a Sandwich and Water along with a Shisha of your choice. Known for serving Arabic food with a modern twist, some of the dishes featured include lentil Soup, vegetable Soup, fattoush salad, Arabic Salad, Arrabiata Salad, Chicken Mushroom Pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese Pasta, Mushroom Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Tawook Sandwich, Kofta Sandwich, Kofta with Rice, Butter Chicken with rice, Moussaka with Meat, Grilled Chicken with Mushroom Sauce, and a variety of Ice-creams. Take advantage of this offer, as it is valid only until August 31.
THE NEW TAKE ON HUTONGS FLAMING DUCK: Peking duck has been revered in China for centuries. Hutong is well known internationally for its Peking Duck based on a century-old Imperial recipe. The classic roasted duck is popular for its succulent meat and caramel-crisp skin. Hutong in Dubai has elaborated on this quintessential Chinese showstopper, by giving the traditional dish a Sichuanese twist. Theirs is the Flaming Duck. Air-dried for 36-hours and infused with Sichuan green chillies, star anise, ground black pepper and Hutong’s homemade chilli paste, which contribute to the duck’s perfectly crisp skin. The duck is then roasted for forty minutes after which the bird is presented table-side, with a flambé finish using a combination of Chinese beverages.
THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD WEEKEND MARKET: This weekend, head down to Dubai Design District to check out an incredible elevated alternative market concept offering over 20 different African owned vendors. From Friday, July 30 to Saturday, July 31 you can experience live shows including a spoken word open mic, a sunset grove session, a conscious discussions podcast and of course going on a tour of African Street Food from One Life’s Chef Kelvin. The menu features Flamed Grilled Mozambican Chicken, North African Harissa Oxtail Stew, West African Peanut Stew with Sweet Potato and Kale and so much more. Head down to One Life at D3 for this cool African cultural experience.
TRY A FOUR COURSE VEGAN MENU FOR LESS: Dubai's first vegan private dining restaurant is offering a summer special four-course vegan menu for Dh39. Pick from a selection of soups, salads, main course and desserts. The deal also includes water or watermelon Mojito. The menu features Vietnamese Chick N Soup, Beet and Quinoa Salad, Classic Burger, Pasta, Manakish, Butter Chick N Curry, Just Coconut and Brownies.
ENJOY A BUCKET OF 20 CHICKEN WINGS FOR DH30: Celebrate a whole week dedicated to chicken wings at all outlets of SFC Plus across the UAE. Indulge in a bucket of 20 chicken wings for Dh30. This deal is up for grabs starting Thursday, July 29 on International Chicken Wings Day through to Saturday, August 7. Round up your friends any time during this weekend and grab some wings tossed in Barbeque, Sweet Chilli and Buffalo sauces.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: In celebration of JA Resorts & Hotels’ 40th anniversary, the hugely popular home-grown brand has launched an unmissable 40 per cent discount summer offer on all its stunning rooms and suites. Available from now until September 30, UAE and KSA residents can enjoy up to 40 per cent off the best available room rates at JA Resorts & Hotels across Dubai, Seychelles & the Maldives. JA The Resort - Dubai’s largest experience resort, with 1 million square metres of activity options available along 800 metres of private beach, a mountain resort at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, JA Oasis Beach Tower and JA Ocean View Hotel in the heart of buzzing Jumeirah Beach Residence Dubai, there’s plenty to do for less.
