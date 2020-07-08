Image Credit:

Dubai Summer Surprises takes place every summer in the city, and luckily this year the event is coming back stronger than ever. Although shopping is the main activity, there’s a bunch of other free activities or affordable deals you can take part in. From fireworks to Yoga at the top of the Burj Khalifa, here are 5 non-shopping ways to enjoy DSS.

1. A free firework show

The outdoor dining and shopping destination the Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah will play host to three nights of fireworks and amazing foodie deals at some of its most popular restaurants. The firework show will take place from July 16 to July 18 at 8.30pm, while residents and visitors can enjoy a special DSS menu daily from July 12 to July 18 with savings of 30 per cent to 50 per cent and “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” offers on selected dishes in participating eateries.

2. Free shows and performances for kids

Kids of all ages can enjoy great live entertainment when they visit some of Dubai’s most popular malls, with a variety of show providing games, songs and plenty of giggles for the kids to enjoy. Each weekend Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Outlet Mall, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Festival City will bring smiles to the faces of visitors with lots of fun entertainment on offer.

3. Yoga at the top of the Burj Khalifa

Ideal for fitness fans who are looking to try something a little bit different, this yoga experience at the top of the Burj Khalifa, invites yogis to enjoy a unique, one of a kind workout at the towers viewing deck. Taking place three times a week during DSS, up to 24 yoga enthusiasts can soak up the early morning views with classes taking place from 7am. Classes are available for booking exclusively through the Core Direction fitness, health and wellness app at Dh149 per person.

4. Ski Dubai’s affordable summer pass

Ski Dubai is offering three great promotions throughout DSS and up until August 31. The annual Ski Dubai summer pass, with unlimited access to the Snow Park, up to two hours on the slopes, 40 minutes in the Penguin Encounter attraction, or a 60-minute Discovery Lesson for Dh250. Ski Dubai is also offering three tickets for the price of four, making it the perfect destination for friends and families.

Budding skiers or snowboarders can learn how to perfect their skills in just 48 hours with Ski Dubai’s team of expert instructors providing an intense two-day training session, as well as a tasty hot chocolate at the end of the course.

5. Staycation deals

You don’t have to shop to enjoy these amazing summer deals. For example, guests checking into the Fairmont The Palm, Movenpick JBR, Amwaj Rotana JBR, and the Address Downtown Hotel will receive up to 50 per cent off their room rate.