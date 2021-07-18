Amazing shopping and dining promotions are coming to the UAE over Eid Al Adha

Dubai: The public holiday kicks off on July 19 and runs until July 24 in the UAE.

In time for the extended Eid Al Adha celebrations across the UAE, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Retail Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry are aiming to entice fashion-lovers with sales of up to 90 per cent.

Here are details about sales in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, so you can have the ultimate shopping experience this week:

Dubai

Dubai: Shoppers can pick up the perfect Eid Al Adha outfit, gifts for friends and family and more with the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Flash Sale. Held for one day on Mondau,July 19 , the DSS Flash Sale is one of the most anticipated and enjoyable promotions of the summer-long retail festival, with many shoppers planning their spending around the one-off mega event.

The limited time only promotion will see over 100 brands slash prices by up to 90 per cent on a range of brands, products and essential items at participating stores and malls around the city.

With big savings to be enjoyed just before the start of the extra-long Eid Al Adha public holiday, the DSS Flash Sale is the ideal time to stock up on fashion essentials, pick out a whole new wardrobe or splash out on the latest gadgets and super savings up for grabs.

Participating brands include Rivoli, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Aldo, Gant, LC Waikiki, Carters, Giordano, Ace, Opti Vision, Rituals, Think Kitchen, Wrangler, United Furniture, THAT, Steve Madden, Home Centre, Yateem Optics, Dune London and many more.

Location: City wide

Offer: Up to 90 per cent

When: One day only on July 19, 2021

Abu Dhabi

Fashion fans and foodies should get ready for some great deals and fun activities over Eid Al Adha after the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) revealed more details of the special promotions taking place during the holidays.

Shopping deals and discounts are available in more than 3,500 stores across multiple malls until August 31, 2021, as part of the Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season. DCT Abu Dhabi is also driving the ‘Summer of Style’, ‘Summer of Ice Cream’ and ‘Summer of Offers’ propositions during the seasonal campaign under its dedicated retail and culinary arms, Retail Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Culinary.

In time for the extended Eid Al Adha celebrations across the UAE, Retail Abu Dhabi aims to entice fashion-lovers with a collection of limited-edition products and must-have items from the world’s leading names in men’s and women’s luxury clothing, jewellery, watches and footwear. Participating brands include Burberry, Chaumet, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, IWC Schaffhausen, Max Mara, Panerai and more.

Shoppers can also take part in the Shop & Win promotion, run in partnership with global digital payment leader Visa, in which Visa cardholders spending Dh200 or more in participating outlets can win exciting prizes, including brand new cars and a share of four million Etihad Guest Miles.

Retail Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Culinary are also giving away a two-night ‘staycation’ for two at the five-star Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel, and a Dh5,000 shopping spree to spend during Abu Dhabi Shopping and Dining Season over Eid Al Adha. To find out more, follow Retail Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Culinary on social media.

Location: City wide

Offer: Limited edition collections

When: July 20 to July 24

Sharjah

Sharjah Summer Promotions is tempting visitors and shoppers to enjoy huge discounts up to 80 per cent off on various brands and products.

Shopping centres and shops in the Emirate of Sharjah are now gearing up to host some big discounts on brands and other goods and products, in addition to offering countless prizes and gifts.

This comes as part of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2021" which is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and will take place until August, 26.

This promotion is a perfect opportunity for residents and visitors to purchase various Eid gifts as well as back-to-school supplies, which will be priced very competitively.

In addition to the mega sale campaign, there is a large number of recreational and heritage activities organized by shopping centres to wow families, shoppers, and tourists.