1 of 11
WEEKEND VIBES: It’s that time of the week again – time to relax and recharge with the whole family. And the UAE has so much to offer on that quality time front. From meeting the Smurfs to splashing around in Laguna Waterpark, there’s a lot of do this weekend.
Image Credit: Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek
2 of 11
THE SMURFS AT CITY WALK: Calling all Smurfs fans – this is your last chance to meet the blue favourites. Visit ‘Smurfsphere’ at Dubai’s City Walk for interactive activities including playing football in a Smurfs’ soccer field, Smurfs-themed arts and crafts workshops and a Smurffete beauty corner. Little ones can also walk away with a limited-edition Smurfs figurine after meeting Smurfette and Papa Smurf. DETAILS: The activity zone, located at the Courtyard, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 10pm. Meetings can be set with Smurfette and Papa Smurf at 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm, 8pm, and 9.30pm; entry for each little one is complimentary upon presenting a receipt of a single spend of Dh100 at an outlet in City Walk.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 11
LAGUNA WATERPARK SUMMER NIGHTS: For two nights only – consecutive Friday evenings, July 16 and 23 – you get access after-hours to Laguna Waterpark, offering non-stop waterpark fun from 7pm – 11pm, with prices starting at just Dh145. DETAILS: Besides the after-hours entry, you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat-and-drink evening alongside entertainment such as aqua games, fire shows, DJ, raffle draws and more for this price. A group of four adults or children get the all you can eat and drink deal for Dh499.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 11
SUMMER INDOOR RUNNING SERIES AT FESTIVAL PLAZA: Too hot to run outside but craving some exercise? Head to Festival Plaza this weekend where you can participate in the fun indoor summer run. Post a prize ceremony for winners, participants can enjoy a free hearty meal at Ikea. DETALS: To take part in the races – 2.5km and 5km - on July 16 from 7.30am onwards, register at www.dubaifestivalplaza.com. All above the age of five can take part in this series.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 11
BUTTER CHICKEN IN A BUN AT O'PAO: Ready to try fusion Indian street food? Look no further than a little eatery in Karama that has re-envisioned the classic butter chicken as a filling inside a soft bun. Also try the loaded butter chicken fries, if you are fan of the mix – the classic potato fries come with a butter chicken gravy that’s sure to delight. DETAILS: O'Butter Chicken Pao is priced at Dh20; Loaded Butter Chicken Fries is priced at Dh15.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 11
BAB AL SHAMS: Head to the desert resort for a daycation complete pool access and lunch with the entire family. There are plenty of activities to choose from for the kids including horse riding, nature walks and a kids’ club. DETAILS: The Pool and Lunch Day package is available every Friday from 12.30pm-4pm and costs Dh400 per adult and Dh200 per child (4-11 years of age). Those below 4 get complimentary passes.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 11
THE MEYDAN HOTEL: When you pick the Playcation Package you get two complimentary tickets to IMG Worlds of Adventure, making the weekend that much more special. DETAILS: The breakfast-inclusive package is priced at Dh670 per night.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
FREE FRIES AT HARDEE’S: Until July 18th, in honour of International French Fry Day, Hardee’s is offering free fries every dine-in and drive thru order above Dh49. Your options include crispy curly fries, skin-on fries, loaded fries and flamin’ hot Cheetos fries. DETAILS: Offer available across UAE.
Image Credit: Pixabay
9 of 11
JELLYFISH KIDS YOGA: Looking to wind down while teaching your kids mindfulness? Why not try the jellyfish kids yoga over at Chiron Clinic in Sustainable City, where they will learn breathing techniques, how to connect with emotional awareness, develop concentration and focus, and understand how to stay calm and relaxed. DETAILS: Dh85 for the class on Saturday, mats will be provided if needed. Pre-book at jellyfishkidsyoga.zbni.co
Image Credit: Pexels
10 of 11
CHILLOUT LOUNGE: Sip on hot chocolate amid crystal clear blocks of ice shaped in differing patterns. This very Instagrammable spot is perfect for creating picture-perfect memories. DETAILS: Special deal keeps prices at Dh65 for adults and Dh35 for kids.
Image Credit: Instagram/@chillouticeloungedubai
11 of 11
ADDRESS BEACH RESORT: Enjoy a delicious breakfast in the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool with stunning views of the city. Only three trays - Continental or Vegan - are available each day so make sure you prebook. The Continental menu offers egg dishes cooked your way, cheese and cold cuts, pancakes or waffles, muesli, bakery items, soft beverages and coffee, while the Vegan menu features eggless omelet, vegan pancakes, bakery items and sausages as well as granola, fruits, berries, detox beverages and more. Add-ons include a teddy bear friend for your little one. DETAILS: Cost for the breakfast at the Infinity Pool, Level 77, Address Beach Resort start at Dh489 per two people. For any inquiries, please call 04 879 8866 or email dineatbeachresort@addresshotels.com
Image Credit: Supplied