Dubai: Action sport brand XDubai is announcing the re-opening of the XLine Dubai Marina on Wednesday, June 3 under strict measures to ensure the health and safety.

At 1km long, running from a height of 170m and with speeds of up to 80km/hr across the experience’s two ziplines, the reopening provides adventure-seekers with a thrilling experience on the world’s longest urban zipline, in the heart of Dubai Marina.

The reopening of the XLine Dubai Marina this week follows the earlier reopening of XDubai’s two youth-oriented parks, the XDubai Skatepark at Kite Beach and XPark Jr, both under strict health and safety measures. It also comes as the brand has actively encouraged its hundreds of thousands of fans and customers in Dubai, and across the world to respect the limits and measures in place.

Open Wednesday to Saturday from 3.30 to 6.30pm, XDubai is giving thrill-seekers a flying start at experiencing the XLine with a Summer Offer across both its both Solo and Double Trouble experiences. Solo flyers can take the leap from Dh399 per person (regular rates at Dh650), while pairs can fly fast together on the XLine’s two zip lines for Dh699 per pair regular rates at Dh1,200.