1 of 32
Residents are slowly but surely going out as the city is transitioning to a "new normal" with the reopening of businesses and commercial establishments, including cinemas, gyms and some educational centres.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
2 of 32
All the major malls in Dubai too are now back to the 10am-10pm operating hours, but with social distancing restrictions to remain in place.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
3 of 32
Customers waiting to get inside a bank in Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
4 of 32
Fitness enthusiasts return to their daily workouts at a gym.
Image Credit: Cling Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 32
People at the foodcourt in Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 32
People work out at a gym.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
7 of 32
With restrictions finally eased and life returning to normal residents visit Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 32
Afternoon traffic on Sheikh Zayed road.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
9 of 32
Shoppers wait to get inside a showroom in Bur Dubai as the city opened further.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
10 of 32
An employee checks the temperature of a customer before getting in at the Lulu Hypermarket, Al Qusais.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
11 of 32
People on a morning walk at Barsha Pond Park.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 32
Commuters crossing the creek using Abra service.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13 of 32
People at SkiDubai at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
14 of 32
Commuters at Burjuman metro station as the city opened further.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News
15 of 32
Deliverymen at work.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16 of 32
People use ATM machines inside the Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
17 of 32
Fitness enthusiasts workout at a gym.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
18 of 32
A thermal detector scans the people who are entering the Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
19 of 32
People at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
20 of 32
A customer at a spice shop inside Deira Souq.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
21 of 32
With restrictions finally eased and life returning to normal residents visit Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
22 of 32
People at VOX cinema at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
23 of 32
People at SkiDubai inside Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
24 of 32
Dubai residents finally get a taste of normality as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and the city gradually reopens.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
25 of 32
Commuters crossing the creek using Abra service.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
26 of 32
People at the Amer and Tas-Heel services centre in Karama.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
27 of 32
Customers at a branch of Emirates NBD.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
28 of 32
People at SkiDubai inside Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
29 of 32
Customers at a textile shop in Deira Souq.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
30 of 32
Customers at the Amer and Tas-Heel services centre in Karama.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
31 of 32
Wholesale traders at Deira Souq.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
32 of 32
Parking area at the Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News