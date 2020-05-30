IACAD has yet to confirm a reopening date for mosques following COVID-19 closures

Picture for illustrative purposes: Jumeirah Mosque in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Guidelines for reopening places of worship have started appearing outside of Dubai mosques, although no date has been set by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD).

All places of worship were closed on March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and this ruling was extended on April 9.

Guidelines state that ladies prayer halls will remain closed until further notice and people under 12 and over 60 will not be allowed to enter.

An empty row should be left between every two rows of worshippers and there should a 1.5 metre gap between each worshipper.

All should wear gloves and masks and bring their own prayer mat, without discarding or leaving their gloves and masks anywhere.

No handshakes are allowed, instead worshippers should just wave from a distance.

No groups can assemble before or after prayer. There will be no second prayer or praying alone after the completion of main prayers, and all must leave the mosque once prayer time is over.

Those who are coronavirus patients, or those with chronic disease or weak immunity must not enter the mosque.

The mosque will only be open for 20 minutes during prayers, doors will be left open, but the masjid will close immediately on completion of prayers.