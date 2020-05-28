1 of 10
A snowboarder wears a protective mask while waiting to board a chair lift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area as it reopens in Dillon, Colorado, U.S. After being closed since mid-March, A-Basin has reopened but is limiting chairlifts to single passengers or groups of people who traveled to the mountain together while the lodges and shops remain closed.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
2 of 10
Limiting thrills in the Netherlands. Visitors sit in a limited-seating roller coaster during the reopening of Efteling theme park in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
PPE as a fashion staple in Paris Pictured: A mannequin dons a protective face shield in the window of a wedding shop in Paris. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is being displayed as a standard piece of wardrobe in retail stores around the world.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Perspex cubicles at a flower auction in South Africa Pictured: Bidders sitting in perspex cubicles inside the Multiflora auction warehouse in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Employees dress mannequins in personal protective suits at a retail store in Manila. Personal protective fashion are on sale in the Philippines.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Traveling nurse Meghan Lindsey points to a pack of cigarettes at a gas station in the Queens borough of New York.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 10
Greece will allow direct international flights to Athens starting June 15, with other tourist destinations to follow July 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on May 20. Tourists take photos behind plexiglass at the entrance of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 10
A medic checks the temperature of a worshipper before entering the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Turkish children under 14 with their parents wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in popular Tunali Hilmi Street, in Ankara, Turkey. Children were allowed to go out between 12:00-15:00 local time for the third time.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
Kolkata: Medics screen passengers as they arrive at the NSCBI Airport to catch a flight for Guwahati, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. Domestic flight operations began at the airport from today.
Image Credit: PTI