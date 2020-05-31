Dubai Health Authority Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has begun implementing a new plan to gradually welcome customers back to its hospitals and health centres across its range of medical specialities, while simultaneously providing comprehensive care to COVID-19 patients.

According to the plan, DHA will resume non-urgent health care services which were temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 said Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Healthcare Corporation at DHA,

Dr Kazim pointed that DHA had provided COVID-19 patients with comprehensive and quality medical and isolation services since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak and was committed to providing the highest standard of care across its facilities dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

He explained that coronavirus cases vary in severity and only 0.6 per cent of the cases require ICU care, while the remainder are mild and do not require hospitalisation. The mild cases only need isolation in facilities run by specialised DHA teams in partnership with the private sector.

DHA has thus commenced operational procedures and is working towards gradual resumption of services provided in outpatient clinics and specialised departments across its network while also providing telemedicine consultation. Previously all non-urgent medical consultation across all its healthcare centres had been drastically reduced to manage the outbreak of COVID 19.