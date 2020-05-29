1 of 10
Peter and Tijana Popvic from Serbia enjoy the guitar on the balcony of their home in Dubai.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
2 of 10
Flash from Iraq plays the didgeridoo, while Ara Dermosession from Armenia is on hang drum and Diggie from India beats the djembe.
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News
3 of 10
Lower floors offer a good view of life on the streets below.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 10
Kuber Mahajan and Neelam Kinger Mahajan take selfies on the balcony of their home.
Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News
5 of 10
Mohammad Uzair Atiq with wife and son at sunset.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
6 of 10
Leaning on the railing to catch a panoramic view.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 10
Sebastien Baudelot and wife Cui reading at their home in Damac Hills.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
8 of 10
Alam Zeb (left) and Badsha Bhai get work done from home.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
9 of 10
A moment of solitude for one person, a chat for others.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
10 of 10
Shilpa and Sumit Sondhi on a coffee break with son Ritvik.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News