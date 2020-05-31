1 of 12
Dubai adopted a decision to resume the work of employees in government offices by 50 per cent from today and to 100 per cent from June 14, 2020.
Government employees of Dubai Municipality return to work.
Precautionary measures will continue to be strictly enforced in government offices.
This announcement was made under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minster of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the framework of the gradual restoration of normal life in the framework of intensive preventive measures, Sheikh Hamdan announced.
Sheikh Hamdan said the decision is part of the Government of Dubai's comprehensive plan to restore normalcy in the emirate.
The Crown Prince affirmed that all precautionary measures will be stringently implemented and closely monitored to ensure compliance.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department will issue a circular at a later date to all Dubai government entities outlining details of the measures related to resumption of full operations at the office.
Government employees of Dubai Municipality.
Visitors at the Welcome Hub at Amer Al Twar Centre.
Government employees of Dubai Municipality.
Visitors at Amer Al Twar Centre.
Visitors at Amer Al Twar Centre.
