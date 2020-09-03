Dubai: “X” by OJ Lifestyle, an app-based membership platform that provides access to a selection of lifestyle brands in the country, has soft-launched this week in the UAE.
Members are able to browse through the full app and take advantage of new offers as they become available every week. “X” by OJ Lifestyle covers lifestyle requirements from luxury experiences to daily necessities. Partnered brands on the app include high-end restaurants like Bagatelle, wellness clinics like Biolite and Cosmesurge, as well as car rental services and staycation deals at Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi.
Every member will receive a credit equal to their annual “X” membership fee, which they can spend with selective Partners, including Xclusive Yachts, Coffee Planet, Nstyle Beauty Lounge & Urban Male Lounge. More Partners for this special launch gift will be announced soon.
“X” by OJ lifestyle also has commercial Partners, who have a more in-depth working relationship with the brand. Those Partners include Mai Dubai, Cove Beach, Xclusive Yachts, Nstyle Beauty Lounge and Urban Male Lounge.
Members will gain points when redeeming a Partner’s special offer or experience. The points will accrue in theaccount, visible on their individual account page on the app and can be redeemed for use at special OJ Lifestyle activations.
The X app also has a charitable aspect. ‘Gulf for Good’ has been selected as the brand’s charity Partner. Omar Jackson, founder of OJ Lifestyle and “X” by OJ Lifestyle comments “ The essence of “X” by OJ Lifestyle is to add value through lifestyle experiences while fulfilling the desire to be treated uniquely.”
The “X” by OJ Lifestyle app is available to download for free from Apple’s App Store or Google Play Store.