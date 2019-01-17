GymNation has announced the launch of its second venue in Bur Dubai. The second GymNation is conveniently located between Burjuman Centre and Spinneys on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street and will open its doors to the public during the second quarter of 2019. But for those who want to gym for less, then make sure you sign up for their super affordable pre-opening offer of Dh99 per month. The offer ends today, so if you want to work out for less, that’s the gym for you. The budget smart gym will have group classes which include JumpNation, the popular mini trampoline cardio class and BollyNation adrenaline-loaded Bollywood inspired fitness class. The Bur Dubai site will also incorporate a dedicated virtual class studio, providing members with 24/7 access to all the latest Les Mills via virtual technology.