Smash: The Family package
The Smash Room is a place where you can shatter, break, stomp, tear, yell, and embrace an animalistic release that doesn't involve reflection or soul searching. Instead you go into a room of junk and smash away at old TVs, plates, electronics, furniture and more. They now have a family package, with prices starting from Dh99. Now kids can have a smashing time with their parents.
Location Umm Suqeim St – Dubai Cost Packages start from Dh99 Timings Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 10pm and Friday to Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm
Eat: Unlimited Paella Thursdays at Flooka Dubai
Spend Thursday nights at Flooka Dubai and celebrate Spain’s greatest export, paella. Cooked on the alfresco terrace, you can enjoy unlimited supplies of fresh fish and saffron-rich rice for Dh75 per person. Head down over to Flooka’s outdoor terrace and enjoy the best of Dubai’s winter weather. Adding to the overall atmosphere is the recent addition of the live band performance on the terrace, overlooking views of the city.
Location Flooka, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa Cost Dh75 per person for unlimited paella, Dh105 per person for unlimited paella with 2 glasses of house grape
Art: Check out this art gallery
Due to its success and demand the Custot Gallery Dubai has extended the major exhibition of still life paintings, drawings and watercolours by internationally renowned Colombian artist, Fernando Botero. These never before exhibited works which come from the artist’s own collection were created between 1980 and 2018, and have garnered interest from art enthusiasts and collectors alike. They are being exhibited for the first time at the gallery.
Location Unit 84, Alserkal Avenue Street 6A, Al Quoz 1 Cost Free Timings Saturday to Thursday from 10am to 7pm
Eat: Ready to fondue?
Enjoy a melted blend of cheese fondue served with gourmet breads, vegetables, and meat. Pair the creamy bites with a sip of grapes. Dip swirl and eat.
Location Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh99 per person including one glass of grape Timings Every day from 12pm to 11pm
Chill: Sunset Dreams at Cielo Sky Lounge
The party doesn’t stop at brunch! Cielo Sky Lounge, sets the scene for a great post-brunch get-together with endless beverage promotions and live entertainment, paired with views of the city. Grab your favourite party people and jump into the brand new season with sunset soirees and late-night parties at the open-air lounge, offering beats courtesy of resident DJ Ejaz
Location Cielo Sky Lounge, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club Offer Buy 1 get 1 free on select beverages Timings Every day from 5pm to 9pm
Health: Get fit for less with Gym Nation
GymNation has announced the launch of its second venue in Bur Dubai. The second GymNation is conveniently located between Burjuman Centre and Spinneys on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street and will open its doors to the public during the second quarter of 2019. But for those who want to gym for less, then make sure you sign up for their super affordable pre-opening offer of Dh99 per month. The offer ends today, so if you want to work out for less, that’s the gym for you. The budget smart gym will have group classes which include JumpNation, the popular mini trampoline cardio class and BollyNation adrenaline-loaded Bollywood inspired fitness class. The Bur Dubai site will also incorporate a dedicated virtual class studio, providing members with 24/7 access to all the latest Les Mills via virtual technology.
Location Bur Dubai between Burjuman Centre and Spinneys Offer Dh99 per month
Party: Blu Marlin Ibiz's the Zoo Project
A staple in the Ibiza clubbing scene, The Zoo Project Ibiza is making its debut at Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE this weekend. Kicking off from 1pm, the day to evening party embodies an open-air festival ethos with music, performance, artistic displays and an eclectic energy like no other. Brought straight from an old abandoned zoo right in the very hills of Benimussa, Ibiza, this party embraces a reimagined zoo! Party goers should dress up like their favourite spirit animal and makeup artists will be onsite to get partygoers ready to indulge in the animalistic antics. As a one-off, Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE is hosting a Zoo Project pop up brunch where you can try your favourite dishes from an expansive menu. The brunch will be taking place in the restaurant area only and is priced at Dh340 per person.
Location Ghantoot, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Free entry Timings Friday January 18 from 1pm onwards
Eat: Try a special brunch at Bleu Blanc
This Friday, brunch-goers are in for a treat as celebrity Chef, David Myers will make a special appearance to his French farmhouse-inspired restaurant, Bleu Blanc at Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai. The popular American chef is visiting Dubai to work on some new, soon to be added, dishes for his restaurant’s menus and will spend his Friday at brunch at Bleu Blanc. Head there for brunch to meet the chef, and you try some of his signature dishes including oxtail tartine, polenta croquettes, grilled king prawns, skirt steak and mac and cheese.
Location Renaissance Downtown Hotel Cost Dh299 with soft drinks, Dh399 with house drinks, including mixed drinks, Dh649 with French bubbles Timings This Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm
Movies
Praana
Release Date: 18 January 2019
Starring: Nitya Menon
Language: Malayalam