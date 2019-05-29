ABU DHABI

Free entry for a thrill

Take advantage of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Ramadan free view offer. All park guests can avail free entry on weekend evenings while enjoying the rides and attractions of their choice on a pay-as-you-go basis. Ticket prices for one ride are set at Dh60, while guests can enjoy unlimited access to rides for Dh100. Available from 6-10pm, Thursday to Saturday during Ramadan. Unlimited ride’s pass excludes Karting Academy, Simulators and Driving Experience.

ferrariworldabudhabi.com

DUBAI

Suhoor@One Life

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Design District in collaboration with The Poetryhood, presents volume 2 of Ga3da. UAE based poet, rapper and spoken word artist Jaysus Zain (pictured) will be headlining on the night. Kicking off with music by Ghaliaa, the evening includes several poetry acts and a Dh99 suhoor menu which includes baklava by One Life. Tables will be given on a first come first served basis, from 9pm until midnight.

onelifedxb.com

After Work Swim

Riva at The Shoreline Palm Jumeirah is calling everyone to chill and unwind at their beach club with their weekday pass available at a discounted price of Dh55. Couples can get their feet wet at Dh100 and children can access the venue for free. The pass allows guests complete access to the pool and private beach. Open from 7.30am to midnight.

Call 04 430 9466.

Beauty Makeup Masteclass with Dina Akesbi

Image Credit: Supplied

Queens Beauty Lounge & Spa along with Clio Beauty is hosting a master makeup class at A Capella, The Pointe Palm Jumeriah, from 10pm. Conducted by makeup artist and TV presenter Dina Akesbi, where she will be sharing her secrets. She has curated a two-hour makeup and styling programme showing different aspects of makeup covering face, eyes, lips and hair.

Call 052 569 7559.

Mega Souk

Image Credit: Supplied

Bargain hunters are in for a treat as Dubai Festival City Mall hosts a Mega Souk, promising deals and savings, across leading fashion, sports, kids, accessories, home and electronics brands. Open from 10am to midnight on weekdays and 10am to 1am on weekends, until Saturday.

alfuttaimshops.com/megasouk

Audition for Peter Pan

The Ballet Centre students get a chance to audition for a production of Peter Pan. Open to all dance students who study ballet, tap and modern at the Ballet Centre and are 7 years and older. Once shortlisted, the students will undergo 14 weeks of training and rehearsals. At the Ballet Centre in Jumeirah, 3pm. To register, call 04 3449776.

balletcentredubai.com

Ramadan – Eid Carnival

A number of good cause initiatives have been lined up at The Dubai Outlet Mall. Ramadan art exhibit is on daily during Ramadan, kids art activities also have been lined up daily. Tomorrow, a live sand sculpture from 12-5pm and ive canvas painting from 2-5pm.