Dubai: If you’re lucky enough to be born a lady, you can enjoy free beverages, free bites and even free hotel beach access, every single day of the week!

Here are the top 7 free deals you can get in the city that’s always prompting you to spend.

Sunday

BOHO

Inspired by backyard barbecues, flames and a free spirit, every Sunday night from 8pm to 11pm, ladies can take advantage of complimentary beverages and 25 per cent off food. The restaurant brings together smoky flavours from around the world under one roof. Boho’s best feature is a special slow cooking technique for richly-flavoured prime meats.

Monday

ToroToro

Dubai Marina's most popular ladies' night takes place at Toro Toro. 'Dulce Maria' will give ladies three complimentary Latin-infused beverages, bites and a sultry atmosphere that combine to create a great girls night out. Monday evenings in Dubai just got a little sweeter.

Tuesday

Asia De Cuba

Tuesday's at Asia de Cubai is not just for the ladies. Men can also enjoy free unlimited beverages for 2 hours, while ladies get free unlimited beverages all night long. Both genders get 50 per cent off a selected food menu.

Wednesday

Weslodge

We love ladies night at Weslodge! Head up to the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis and enjoy 2 free beverages upon entry or 4 free beverages (including non-alcoholic if you're a softie) if you order a main course. Women also get 50 per cent off any main course that they order. Indulge in a tasty dinner and enjoy the views of the city, along with the usual Weslodge feel good vibes.

Thursday

Palapa

We love a ladies night on a Thursday! Palapa is a Mexican seafood spot in Dubai serving fresh ceviche, tapas, enchiladas and more, located on the Pointe, in Palm Jumeirah. Every Thursday they offer four free glasses of grape and 25 per cent of the food menu. Make sure you go hungry, because their guacamole and quesadillas are out of this world.

Friday

Billionaire Mansion

The famous ‘Can’t Tame Her’ ladies night takes place every Friday. Yes, a ladies night on a Friday... Groundbreaking. So after brunch, or a day at the beach, ladies are invited to come down and enjoy complementary beverages all night including grape and bubbly, along with free bites such as, homemade mini panini’s with bresaola, rucola and emmental cheese.

Saturday

Lucky Voice

The 'Ladies First' ladies night is all about urban beats with the very best of hip hop & r'n'b with DJ Andy Swift and DJ Royal-T. All ladies enjoy 4 complimentary beverages until 12am, and 50 per cent off dining from 5pm to 10pm.