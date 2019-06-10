Check out our list of things to do in the UAE today

Abu Dhabi

Staycation Deal

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, Saadiyat Island, is offering a summer staycation offer where UAE residents can avail up to 15 per cent in room discounts. hyatt.com

Hakkatani Nights

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has launched Hakkatini Nights. Every day, from 6pm to 8pm, guests can socialise with a package of two select beverages from a special menu and one food platter at the bar and Ling Ling area at Dh96. + hakkasan.com/abudhabi

Art Explorers Summer Camp

Registrations are open for Louvre Abu Dhabi’s summer camp for two age groups: six to 11 and 12 to 16. First batch starts on July 7. For the schedule, refer to website. Prices from Dh280. + louvreabudhabi.com

Abu Dhabi Aerial Photography Exhibition

Manarat Al Saadiyat has announced the Above: Aerial Photography Exhibition. Organised by the Photography Studio, thisexhibition will showcase imagery taken from drones and aircraft, featuring artists from the UAE, the Middle East and the US. It opens today and runs until August 26. The exhibition will be accompanied by a public programme which includes an immersive workshop, talks and a discussion. + Manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Dubai

Run for the oceans with Adidas

For every kilometer you complete between June 8 and 16, adidas will contribute $1 to Parley Ocean School programs, with every dollar going towards the next phase of the partnership with the development and launch of the Parley youth activist platform. To join the movement and Run For The Oceans between June 8 and 16, runners worldwide can sign up and track their runs by joining the Run For The Oceans challenge via the Runtastic (Joyrun) app.

Eid at Dubai Marina Mall

Today is the last day to catch the Eid festivities at Dubai Marina Mall between noon and 8pm. The mall is hosting an interactive kids playzone where they can indulge in fun games and activities as well as learn to make decorations and greeting cards. Also learn to create Arabic paper lantern, picture frames using popsicle sticks and more. + dubaimarinamall.com

Jazz Up

Jazz up your Monday evenings at Neos, Address Downtown, as the live trumpet player fuses jazz with modern genres. Daily from 5pm to 3am and open until 5am on Saturdays. A la carte. + addresshotels.com

Summer Discount

M Hotel Downtown byMillennium, Downtown Dubai, has unveiled special summer deals. Get a discount as much as your age with M birthday sale. The package entails discounts on stay and food and beverage offerings. Valid until August 31. The deal also includes 25 per cent discount on spa treatments.

Call 04 450 2030

Golf on the Ice Rink

Dubai Ice Rink at The Dubai Mall has launched a nine-hole mini golf course where you can challenge friends and family for Dh40 per person. Suitable for all ages, the ultimate chill out minigolf course features a seating area for spectators, with food and beverage options. + thedubaimall.com

Movie Screening

Head over to Cinema Akil today to catch the screening of two award-winning animated films by Japanese directors. At 7.30pm watch The Wind Rises by Hayao Miyazaki, followed by The Secret World of Arrietty, directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi. At Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, with tickets priced at Dh52.50. + cinemaakil.com

New Kid on the Block

Farzi Cafe, the Indian bistro by Zorawar Kalra, has opened its second Dubai outlet, at the Mall of the Emirates. The restaurant marries traditional Indian classics and infusing dishes using molecular alchemy and creative presentations. + farzicafe.ae

Baar Bar

From 1pm onwards, this bar will serve a Cricket Menu at Dh60 inspired by participating countries. Also check out the Predictometer Booth — put down your prediction and if you’re right you get a beverage free. At Majestic City Retreat Hotel. Call 04 501 2631

QD’s

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club venue is showing the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There are deals on the food and beverage menu, during matches. Call 04 295 6000

Legends Room

The Royal Ascot Hotel hotspot allows you to soak in the ambience during matches with‘Match Day Mania’ specials of food and beverages. Call 052 690 3369

Hitchki

They’re calling it smashing kebabs, specially created for the cricket matches. There are vegetarian options at Dh59 and meat options at Dh69. Also, offers on beverages depending on how the matches are going. At Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Open from midday until 3am. Call 052 386 7713

WXYZ Bar and Lounge

Special beverage deals are on offer here including buy two, get one free on selected beverages as well as the bar’s brand new Dh29 drinks menu. At Aloft City Centre Deira. Call 04 210 3333

Time Cafe

With more than 12 plasma screens, two video walls and a resident DJ who keeps themusic going between overs, you can never get enough of cricket here. At Ramee Royal Hotel, Bur Dubai. Call 04 334 4088