Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Cheeky Chan at Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Films on Fierce Women II

A film programme dedicated to the women who take the world on and never stop. Today, Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (pictured) which examines over 60 years of women through the lens of an 11.5 inch plastic doll and the short film Soar about a young girl making a new friend when a tiny boy pilot drops out of the sky on a broken flying machine, will be screened at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm. Free entry, first-come-first-seated policy. cinemaakil.com

Still from Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie

Tickets to the 2019 F1 Abu Dhabi Race Weekend

Yas Marina Circuit has announced the sale of all ticket options for fans are on sale for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, scheduled to run from Thursday November 28 to December 2 offering five days of on-track and off-track entertainment across Yas Island. The 48th UAE National Day on December 2 will be marked by a whole day of fun activations on Abu Dhabi Hill to keep the festival mood going after the excitement of Sunday’s race day. Tickets available online. yasmarinacircuit.com

Tickets now on sale for 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Image Credit: Supplied

Szechuan Food Festival

Foodies can indulge in a ‘From the Alleyways of Szechuan’ menu, by Chef Dong who has chosen 10 of the most popular traditional dishes to discover the authentic side of Szechuan cooking, at Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, available until April end, for lunch and dinner. Prices vary between Dh48 and Dh148. Call 02-8135588

DUBAI

Cinema on the Bay

Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating movie season with a free outdoor cinema experience for the family. Lounge on bean bags by Festival Bay, whilst watching a series of blockbuster favourites. Tocay, Kung Fu Panda 3 will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, and screens one movie every night, Sunday to Wednesday at 7pm. Admission is free for all. Tomorrow Beauty & the Beast will be shown.

Tuesday Ladies Night

Beau Rivage Bistro, the European-inspired restaurant launches a new ladies night offering three free house beverages and 50 per cent off food. At Grand Millennium Business Bay. Also, happy hour runs daily from 4-8pm, and it on Thursdays its from 4-9pm, serving beverages at Dh25. Call 04-8733334

Register for a Fuel Weekend

Beach bootcamps, beach workouts, functional movement, yoga and more at W Hotels Fuel Weekend, taking place from April 11-14. The fitness-focused vacation package is available at Dh4,725 per person for single occupancy and Dh6,720 per person for double occupancy. whotels.com/fuelweekends

Tribeca Ladies Night

Celebrate hump day in style at a Latin American evening with BNF Nights. Five free unlimited house beverages for ladies from 8.30-11pm, plus BNF dance shows and animation. At Tribeca Dubai, JA Ocean View JBR. Call 050-3456067

Meet the Mad Scientist

Witness the best from the world of science, with World Touring Exhibitions, hosting an interactive science exhibition, at Wafi Mall, until April 13. Enjoy 40 interactive machines across a range of experiences including an earthquake, tornadoes and angry hair. Plus, don’t miss the ‘Mad Scientist’ Albert who visits the Science Factory on the weekends, from 4–8pm. wafi.com

Taster Tuesdays

Get served free Asian appetizers from a menu that picks the best off the a la carte menu and also features new selections from dumplings, sushi to baos and more, at NARA Pan Asian, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, 8-10.30pm, every Tuesday, when dining. Call 04-4211356.

White Tuesday

Ladies can get over the mid-week blues with a selection of beverages at Cabana, The Address Dubai Mall. From 7-11pm, all ladies receive three free beverages, every Tuesday. Call 04-8883444

Ladies Mic night

The themed evening turns a woman into a superstar, showering attention and support from the guests, and her voice doing the magic. Unlimited happy karaoke, five free beverages for every lady. At Chalet Berezka, East Marina, Palm Jumeirah. Every Tuesday. berezka.ae

Motion Cycling Classes and Free Sliders

Salt Kite Beach is opening its training ground to all fitness enthusiasts for energised motion cycling classes by the beach, in patnership with Motion, a cycling experience that motivates with a full body workout, and focusses on the core. Salt will be the mental and physical support system for teams participating in the Gov Games 2019, taking place at Kite Beach, from April 3-6. Book your free session by registering on the website and choosing your preferred day and time, classes today until April 1. community.motion-cycling.ae/kite-beach

Motion Cycling Classes will be held at Salt, Kite beach Image Credit: Supplied

Westholme Menu

A Cut of Freedom is a platform of expression, giving chefs the freedom to showcase their creativity using their Westholme cuts. Participating restaurants – Roda Grill at Roda Al Bustan, BB’s Social Dining, Ruya, Billionaire’s Mansion and Akira Back at W The Palm – will present a signature Westholme menu available exclusively until April 6, comprising of one starter and one main course created from a choice of Westholme cuts. + westholme.com.au

SHARJAH

Unlimited Dimsum