Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Andre Reyes of the Gypsy Kings Image Credit: Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

ABU DHABI

Peruvian Food Fest

Buddha Bar Beach welcomes back Chef Zuzumo, born in Lima to a Peruvian father and a Japanese mother. He’s here to put on a culinary festival. This four-day festival will showcase a variety of traditional foods from Peru, with a creative twist between 7-11pm, until Saturday. At The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. A la carte. Call 02-4988888. stregissaadiyatisland.com

Big Fat Quiz

Quiz night for trivia buffs, with prizes up for grabs, hosted by Dane. At Velocity, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, 8pm. Happy hours run daily from opening until midnight, offering Dh24 on select house beverages Call 02-3047777. velocityabudhabi.com

AJMAN

Free Pilates Classes

Fairmont Ajman is dedicating this month to women and celebrates them by offering free activities. Starting today, free pilates classes will be held every Wednesday. Post workout, relax at the spa and access all its facilities, including steam room and sauna, along with free refreshments. On Saturdays, free zumba classes take place at 5pm. Call for other free activities. Reservation required for all classes. Call 06-7015757.

DUBAI

Tour Gipsy Unidos

Rewind back to a blend of traditional flamenco styles with Western pop and Latin rhythms, led by Andre Reyes (pictured), founder of the Gipsy Kings. The night to feature guests Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo. At Dubai Opera, 8pm Tickets from Dh395. dubaiopera.com

Meet the Chefs

Live the food in all its forms and celebrate the gastronomic experience at City Walk. Today’s live street cooking demonstrations include Butcha Steakhouse & Grill, Sapori Di BiCE, Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet and Sarabeth’s, from 6-9pm. Food-themed live entertainment acts will roam City Walk from 7-11pm, until Friday.

Mum’s the Word

Calling all moms, escape the city’s rush and head to XPark Jr’s serene landscape. Spend quality time on a cosy blanket with your mini-me under a canopy of trees. Throughout March, Every Monday and Wednesday, 8am to 12 noon, XPark Jr invites mammas and munchkins to enjoy XPark Jr’s natural playscape at a special discounted price of Dh25 for per child, including access to the mini petting farm, water play, natural climbing structures, mud kitchen as well as arts and crafts. Park House Cafe is also offering mothers coffee or tea and a choice of pastry for Dh15. No pre-booking required. xdubai.com

Music in the Studio

Young pianist Anna Fedorova, whose live recording of the Rachmaninoff 2nd Piano Concerto in The Royal Concertgebouw has become the most watched classical concerto on YouTube makes her debut in the UAE, performing the famous Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven as well as music by Mozart, Chopin and Schumann. At Dubai Opera, 8pm. Tickets from Dh150. dubaiopera.com

Noite Des Senhoras

Ladies get 50 per cent discount on the Brazilian Churrasco experience and free beverages from 7-11pm, at Fogo de Chao, Downtown Dubai, every Wednesday. Call 04-3438867. fogodechao.com

Temptress

Rouge, the new Middle Eastern themed nightclub has launched a ladies night offering three free beverges, every Wednesday from 11pm-2am. At Carlton Downtown Dubai. Call 055-6648566.

In Loyal Company

The true story of a missing second World War soldier and prisoner Arthur Robinson, who in May 1941 when Hitler’s bombs rained on Liverpool was deployed to Singapore. His ship was destroyed by Japanese dive bombers on arrival and Arthur declared missing. Written and performed by his great-nephew, David William Bryan at Warehouse Four, Al Quoz, Dubai, 8pm. Tickets Dh120. warehousefour.com

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Simon Rimmer is down for Taste of Dubai and is also hosting daily specials, along with entertaining the guests at The Scene in Pier 7, Dubai Marina, until Friday. During his visit Rimmer will be putting on a new special to excite your tastebuds including a selection of his signature veggie dishes. Today, a sit down for a meet and greet with the man himself from 7pm. facebook.com/TheSceneDXB

Go Play The World - Open Mic Night

For all the creative minds out there who want to try out new material, the night runs every Wednesday from 8pm, at PizzaExpress Live, Bay Square 5, Business Bay. Registration from 7pm. Performers get happy hour deals throughout the evening. Call 04-5665722.

Register for a line-up of ladies’ experiences

Ibn Battuta Mall is celebrating International Women’s Day with a line-up of ladies’ experiences, including a free-to-attend workout by Fitness First, wellness products, dining rewards and more on Friday. The free workout features zumba and pilates, from 9-11am, with the first 100 ladies also receiving reward tokens that include a free, three-day gym pass for Fitness First, a dining voucher and gifts. Register via Ibn Battuta Mall’s social media channels, or visit the customer service desk at China Court at 8.30am on the day. Participants must bring a yoga mat, water bottle and towel for the workout session. ibnbattutamall.com