Take advantage of Ramadan offers with 2 for 1 and reduced prices for some attractions

Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan deals in Dubai

During the month of Ramadan, many spots in the city are having some great offers.

Entertainment offer: Bounce Middle East Ramadan Pass

This Ramadan, BOUNCE Middle East, the biggest trampoline and entertainment park in the region, has announced a special deal this month. With the Ramadan Pass, you can have daily access to either the Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Al Ain venue for a one-off fee of Dh250. Available to purchase for a limited time, the Ramadan Pass can be used on all dates between the first and last day of Ramadan. It allows you to take flight, jump, leap, tumble and bounce every single day during month.

Locations: Dubai in Al Qouz, Abu Dhabi in Marina Mall, Al Ain in Remal Mall

Offer: Dh250 pass with unlimited bouncing everyday

Timings: Dubai: 12pm to 12am every day, Abu Dhabi: 10am to 1am (Saturday to Wednesday) 10am to 2am (Thursday to Friday), Al Ain: 2pm to 11pm every day

Entertainment offer: Free access for kids to Dubai Aquarium and Reel Cinema

This Ramadan, kids under the age of five years will have free access to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and to Reel Cinemas in both The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall.

Location: The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall

Offer: Free for kids under five years of age with a paying adult

Timings: From Sunday to Thursday at any time before 1pm

Foodie offer: Seven Sisters offers 30 per cent off on food and shisha all through May

Throughout the month of May, Seven Sisters celebrates the introduction of its new menu and recently launched shisha offering with a 30 per cent discount throughout the month. The open-air terrace will be open daily from 8pm to 3am, offering Mediterr-Asian cuisine with striking canal-side views. The lounge will offer a selection of shisha flavours designed to complement summer evenings. The new Food menu includes a selection of starters and a diversified raw bar with dishes inspired by Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. With a retractable roofing system and state of the art air-conditioning, guests can enjoy shisha and the new menu in comfort throughout the summer months, as outdoor temperatures rise.

Location First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay

Offer: 30 per cent off across food and shisha menu

Timings: Daily from 8pm to 3am

Entertainment offer: Laguna Waterpark kids enter for Dh1

Laguna Waterpark Image Credit: Supplied

Throughout the month of May, the operator of one of the UAE’s newest water-based amusement parks will be slashing its entry prices to just Dh1. The special rate that will run across the month of Ramadan will apply to accompanying children of residents and tourists who are planning to visit the Laguna Waterpark, located at the recently developed beachfront destination. Just to be clear, each weekday throughout May, with every ticket purchased online or at the gate, accompanying children under the age of 12 can enter for just Dh1.

Location La Mer, on Jumeirah 1 beach

Offer: child enters for Dh1 for every paying adult

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm

Entertainment offer: Dubai Ice Rink

Image Credit: Supplied

Stay cool during the summer season with Dubai Ice Rink’s special Ramadan offer. Skating enthusiasts can enjoy the experience with tickets priced at just Dh49 instead of Dh95. Ticket prices for guests under 100 cm of height are reduced even further to Dh40.

Location: Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall

Offer: Dh49 for adults and kids, Dh40 for those under 100cm

Timing Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 5pm and after midnight Friday and Saturday after midnight only, throughout Ramadan.

Entertainment offer: Family Weekend at Reel Cinemas

Make the most of Ramadan mornings with friends and family at Reel Cinemas. The Ramadan package for Dh120 includes tickets for four people for either Standard or Dolby Cinema experiences for screenings before 1pm.

Location: Reel Cinemas - Dubai Marina Mall, The Dubai Mall, The Springs Souk and The Pointe

Offer: Dh120 for four tickets

Timings: Friday and Saturday morning only throughout Ramadan

Entertainment offer: Jumble

Jumble, an unconventional gaming experience in the UAE is offering 2 for 1 deals this Ramadan. Loosely compared to the numerous escape rooms scattered across the city – Jumble kicks it up a notch as the world’s first indoor urban maze, full of twists, turns and mind-bending challenges. Located near the Ibis Hotel in Al Barsha, the venue takes up two entire floors of a massive warehouse-like space.

Entertainmetn offer: Choose any 2 activities for the price of 1

Experience the thrill of two attractions for the price of one. With this Ramadan exclusive offer, visitors can enjoy two attractions - Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dig It or VR Theme Park – for the price of one ticket.

Location: The Dubai Mall and The Springs Souk

Offer: 2 for 1

Time: Sunday to Thursday, Only between 1pm to 8pm

Entertainment offer: KidZania Dubai offer

During Ramadan, little ones can access the activity-packed indoor city for Dh99 instead of Dh185. Valid weekdays from 4pm onwards, kids can enjoy an array of educational activities at KidZania Dubai.

Location: KidZania Dubai, The Dubai Mall

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 4pm to 1am

Food and entertainment offer: IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure has announced some great Ramadan deals for the rest of the month. There are a few offers. First of all, the Park entry ticket is priced at Dh99 per person, instead of the usual Dh300. There’s also another package, which includes an iftar buffet as well as park admission for Dh135. The third deal includes an entry ticket, iftar and a movie to go along with the iftar for Dh149 per person. IMG Annual pass holders will get a 20 per cent discount on the iftar buffet rate. This offer is valid till end of Ramadan and tickets for entry to the park can be purchased at on their website.

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Offer: Dh99 for general park admission, Dh135 for park admission with iftar, Dh149 for park admission, iftar buffet and a cinema ticket.

Timings: The park opening hours will be from 3pm to 9pm throughout the month of Ramadan and IMG Boulevard zone will be open till 10pm.

Food and entertainment offer: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Image Credit: Supplied

End your fast at a unique venue this Ramadan with Dubai Parks and Resorts, which will come alive with family-friendly activities and iftar buffets at Bollywood Park Dubai, Motiongate Dubai and Legoland Dubai.