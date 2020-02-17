From a pizza champion to a maze in the sky, here are 11 things going on in the UAE

Entertainment: Ladies night at the movies

Grab the girls and experience a true VIP cinematic experience with a mocktail, canapes, main course and a movie. Taking place on Tuesday February 18 at Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens in City Walk and The Beach, JBR the monthly ladies’ night is the perfect opportunity to catch up with the girls and experience a VIP cinematic experience for less. Ladies can enjoy a mocktail and canapes in the lounge from 7pm, followed by a main course which will be served during the movie. Relax in leather reclining seating with side tables and a butler as you enjoy the film.

Location: Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens, City Walk & The Beach Movies: Birds of Prey and The Room Cost: Dh99 including mocktails, canapes, a main course and a movie screening Timing: February 18, from 7pm in the lounge, Movie starts at 8pm

Health + Community: XYoga Dubai

The fourth edition of the XYoga Dubai Festival, presented by Dubai Holding, will take place on February 21 to 22 at the serene and seaside location of Kite Beach. ‘Be Yoga, Be Nature’ is expected to attract 20,000 yogis of all ages and fitness levels for an immersive two days of holistic and complimentary classes, talks, workshops and meditation sessions. The festival - the largest in the Middle East - will be inaugurated by Bollywood film actress and model Esha Gupta, who will lead a mass morning class of 2,000 yogis at 8am on Friday, 21 February. Read our full event guide here.

Location: Kite Beach Cost: Free Timings: February 21 to 22 from 8am onwards

Adventure: Jebel Jais Sky Maze

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) officially unveiled the Jais Adventure Peak, a collection of iconic adventure attractions perched atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais. The Emirate’s latest adventure tourism offering includes the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park, in addition to the brand new Jais Adventure Center and Jais Sky Maze.

Jais Adventure Peak is a new collection of iconic adventure attractions perched atop the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais. The Emirate’s latest adventure tourism offering includes the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour and Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park, in addition to the brand new Jais Adventure Centre and Jais Sky Maze. Jais Sky Maze promises a thrilling experience suspended ten metres above ground. Spanning two levels, the Jais Sky Maze calls out to adventure seekers of all ages to take to the sky and navigate through several obstacles including rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more.

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah Cost: Dh75 per person Timings: Open from Wednesday to Sunday, and all public holidays from 9.30am to 5.30pm

Eat: Masala Bazaar now open

The all new Indian dining concept at the Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai brings to the bustling Bur Dubai scene, a legacy of rich and authentic Indian flavours from North to South and East to West. Paying tribute to the adored flavours from four regions, Masala Bazaar takes guests on a culinary journey through the beautiful nation of India, blending age-old recipes with reimagined contemporary twists. This all-new licensed venue showcases a Murgh Malai Kofta from the Northwest – tender chicken dumplings slow cooked in a rich buttery sauce, the Chingri Malai Curry from the Northeast – plates delicate prawns cooked in a delicious coconut and mustard sauce, the Teen Mirch Murgh from the Southwest offers a richly spiced tangy and sweet chicken dish. A signature, the Hyderabad Mutton Chop from the Southeast. A tribute to the rich flavours of the Indian cuisine, Masala Bazaar infuses modern with tradition and colour in flavour.

Location: Masala Bazaar, Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai Timings: Breakfast: from 7am – 10.30 am, Lunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dinner from 7pm to 12am

Eat: 3 Michelin star chef Heinz Beck is in town

Three-Michelin-star Chef Heinz Beck is back to Dubai next week at his award-winning restaurant Social by Heinz Beck in Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. For his visit on 17 and 18 February, he has curated a special menu which has never been served before, and the Chef will be there to meet diners and engage with them throughout their feast. Guests can expect an intimate, special dinner offset by the iconic Dubai skyline whilst indulging in either a five-course menu (starting at Dh700) or a seven-course (starting at Dh950). The evening will start with a veil of beef with red quinoa and soya mayonnaise, marinated amberjack with celery and black truffle, as well as roots and scampo. For mains, guests can delve into a Genovese tortellini with apple and radicchio and a sea bass fillet with beans and mushrooms. The memorable evening will end on a sweet note with a dessert Chef Heinz Beck has conceptualised but kept as an exciting surprise for his guests. We interviewed Heinz Beck on his last trip to Dubai and he spoke to us about his love for healthy fine dining.

Location: Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Cost: Dh700 for 5 courses, Dh950 for 7 courses Timings: February 17 and 18 from 7pm onwards

Anniversary party: Avli by tashas celebrates 1 year

On Monday, Avli by tashas the restaurant and their vibrant Galaxy Bar will celebrate their first anniversary at DIFC, promising an unique night out. The celebration will be inspired by the island of Mykonos, where the venue will transform into a seaside Greek tavern. Guests are encouraged to dress the part in ‘Island White’. If you choose to dine in, then expect a more traditional dining experience of authentic meze, salads and slow-cooked meats accompanied by a selection of Greek grape. All while dancing the night away. From 11.30pm onwards, guests are invited to join the after-party at the Galaxy Bar as DJ Gregorio turns up the island heat under the stars.

Avli made it to our list of the most beautiful restaurants in Dubai. Find out who else made the list.

Location: DIFC Cost: A la carte Timing: Monday February 17 from 7.30pm

Eat: Dinner at the museum

Fouquet’s, one of Paris’ most iconic restaurants, makes its Middle Eastern debut at Louvre Abu Dhabi. A symbol of French hospitality, the classic Parisian brasserie has found the perfect home at the art museum on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island. Fouquet’s and Louvre Abu Dhabi represent the pinnacle of both cultural and culinary excellence. Nestled in the heart of the museum, which houses artistic masterpieces across cultures and time periods, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi offers a menu created in collaboration with French Michelin Star Chef, Pierre Gagnaire. The imaginative menu features French classics injected with a Gagnaire twist. With great flavours and a beautiful presentation, dishes remain faithful to the restaurant’s modern French heritage, with particular attention paid to sourcing the finest ingredients.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two Timings: From Tuesday to Sunday Lunch : 12pm to 3pm and Dinner : 7pm to 12am (until 1am Thursday and Friday)

Travel Deal of the Week: Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is filled with Silk Road relics, picturesque canyons, hundreds of alpine lakes, thousands of rivers, endless mountain peaks, and an authentic personality! Kyrgyz people are warm and hospitable, they love welcoming visitors and sharing their culture with travelers, and for that Kyrgyzstan has been named one of the Top Emerging Destinations in the Wanderlust World Travel Awards. Why not take advantage of tourism in Kyrgyzstan and experience a country that you'll want to come back to again and again.

Package to Bishkek for just Dh799 including Flights, Hotel stay, Transfers, Tour guide & Insurance.

Self-Care: February at La Laloge

Whether you are happily single, loved up, or seeking someone special, there’s no doubt that February brings all the loving feels. Understanding that love comes in many forms, luxury salon La Laloge at Address Sky View is introducing the ‘Self Love’ package, where you can enjoy some indulgent pampering to look and feel your best for a little less. Enjoy wash and blow-dry plus full makeup for Dh600, instead of Dh1,100, or go for full-on glam with an intricate up-do for an additional Dh200. Available to purchase from all branches of Laloge from February 1 - 29, 2020.

Location: Address Sky View hotel Offer: Dh600 instead of Dh1,100 Timings: Throughout February

Eat: Try pizza made by a World Pizza Champion

The famous World Pizza Champion Chef Danilo Sangrigoli returns to The Beach House this February for six days only. Serving a special pizza menu at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, The Beach House Restaurant, Chef Danilo will demonstrate his acrobatic pizza making skills with displays of dough twirling and pizza creation. Head down for lunch or dinner to experience an entertaining Italian dining and gastronomic performance by the talented pizza guru and learn some of his secrets for making scrumptious pizzas.

Location: The Beach House Restaurant, Anantara, The Palm Cost: A la carte, Timings February 18 to 23.

Eat: Healthy food in a bowl

The Bowl One is a bold new concept on the block, created to put the fun back into healthy eating. Located at the new Index Tower Mall, The Bowl One serves a mix of salads, smoothie bowls, sandwiches and their protein famous soft serve for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Crafted to change the health industry’s status quo, Sheri Mehryar created The Bowl One to showcasing cuisine-less food, all dishes available on the extensive menu are healthy, nutritious and balanced yet super delicious. The restaurant’s biggest statement is the bar, where you can pick a base; either one of the signature smoothie bowls or the protein soft serve. Other signatures include the macadamia shakshuka, bon avoyage avo toasts, the killer house salmon, The Bowl One chicken and fala-fella bowls plus takeaway goodies such as kale chips, seed crackers, granola bites and black bean brownies.