The region’s largest yoga festival returns to Dubai after its fourth year to

What is Xyoga Dubai

‘Be Yoga, Be Nature’ is expected to attract 20,000 yogis of all ages and fitness levels for an immersive two days of holistic and complimentary classes, talks, workshops and meditation sessions. The two-day holistic yoga festival is designed to introduce yoga to new audiences and provide a platform for experienced yogis to practice with friends and family. Since its inception in February 2016, the XYoga Dubai Festival has brought together the local and international yoga communities at its inaugural event as well as its 2018 and 2019 events. Previous editions saw celebrities Shilpa Shetty (2016), Malaika Arora (2018), Nargis Fakhri and football legend Luis Figo (2019) participate in and lead the opening sessions.

Where will it take place?

The event will take place at the seaside location of Kite Beach Kite Beach in Jumeriah.

When is it happening?

The fourth edition of the XYoga Dubai Festival, presented by Dubai Holding, will take place this weeked on February 21 and 22.

The festival, which is the largest yoga event in the Middle East - will be inaugurated by Bollywood film actress and model Esha Gupta, who will lead a mass morning kick-off class of 2,000 yogis at 8am on Friday, 21 February.

How much does it cost?

It is free of charge, but you have to register in order to attend at xyogadubai.com

What can you expect?

Participants will have a chance to get to know some of the UAE’s most popular yoga shalas and studios including Yoga House, Yoga La Vie, Nilaya House, Move On Yoga, Yoga Ashram, Urban Yoga, MeFitPro, Shimis, Naya, Lighthouse Arabia and Lotus Yoga. A variety of sessions, including Acro Yoga, Live Piano Flow, Jivamukti Yoga, as well as Arabic yoga and ladies-only classes, will be available to cater to the different levels and aspirations of participants.

Any famous faces?

Apart from Bollywood film actress and model Esha Gupta, the 2020 edition will feature world renowned and experienced international and local yogis including Australian adventure yogi Sjana Elise, whose practice focuses on the body and mind connection and the inspiring American “yoga bro”, Jacob Manning among others.

What classes are taking place?

Throughout the two days, experienced and beginner yogis can enjoy and immerse themselves in a variety of practices that cater to all levels with classes ranging from tranquil meditation sessions to gravity defying Acroyoga, which this year will include a family class. Other new styles to be introduced this year include Budokon Yoga, yoga mixed with marital arts and calisthenics; Piano Flow Yoga, a flow series accompanied by a serene piano performance; a pain and movement workshop; as well as Dad & Me classes alongside Mummy & Me classes. Traditional yoga practices including Ashtanga Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Vinyasa Flow and Beginner’s Yoga, will also be available.

There will be several stages to accommodate simultaneous classes. The Dubai Holding stage will be the venue for classes holding up to 400 attendees. Two other stages will accommodate up to 150 yogis each.

Will there be any other non-yoga related activities?

Yes. For its part, the festival village will feature popular local venture Ripe Market. The market will host an array of retail activations by home-grown and international specialist yoga brands, a variety of nutrition focused outlets offering healthy and organic options, as well as artisanal products by local entrepreneurs. A dedicated children’s area will host Yoga for Kids classes alongside entertainment and activities for young yogis.