Witness the thrill of polo as the best teams compete over the oldest and first ever polo trophy, the Ezra Cup. First held in 1880, this tournament is run and brought to Dubai by The Calcutta Polo Club in India for the cup’s global tour. Delight in tapas and beverages at Ippos as you catch all the action from the terrace. Match schedule Pink Panthers Polo Team vs Desert Palm Polo Team at 10.30am and Sunford Rhinos Polo Team vs Bin Drai Polo Team at 3pm. At Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Entry Dh285 for one car to the polo picnic strip with one picnic basket for two people; Dh100 entry for one car to the polo picnic strip; outside food and beverages are not permitted. Call 04-3618111.