ABU DHABI
Hello Kitty Night
Sink your claws into a new lady’s night. Get karaoke’d away with your girls and get stuck into three courses and three free beverages for Dh99. At Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Island, from 5pm.
DUBAI
The Six Nations Face Off
Catch all the rugby action live at McGettigan’s Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, alongside Irish grub and beverages.
Also, The Hideout Dubai Marina is screening all games live and offering deals on beverages (buy one get one free on all house beverages, all day) and burgers.
Spicy Noodle Challenge
Its a competition that test your spicy skills vs the spiciest noodles, at Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Business Bay. Time to finish is 20 Minutes, no water, no bathroom breaks, no milk, no ice and no relief. Available every day, 6pm to 2am and priced at Dh68. Also, go wok yourself every Saturday, 8-11pm where you can create your very own personalised wok dish, your way, from Dh78. Call 050-4988505.
Ezra Cup
Witness the thrill of polo as the best teams compete over the oldest and first ever polo trophy, the Ezra Cup. First held in 1880, this tournament is run and brought to Dubai by The Calcutta Polo Club in India for the cup’s global tour. Delight in tapas and beverages at Ippos as you catch all the action from the terrace. Match schedule Pink Panthers Polo Team vs Desert Palm Polo Team at 10.30am and Sunford Rhinos Polo Team vs Bin Drai Polo Team at 3pm. At Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Entry Dh285 for one car to the polo picnic strip with one picnic basket for two people; Dh100 entry for one car to the polo picnic strip; outside food and beverages are not permitted. Call 04-3618111.
Collections by Masaba Gupta
The Queen of avant-garde prints and darling of the Indian fashion scene is in town to promote her forthcoming resort wear collection, at Vesimi Boutique, Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, from 11am to 9pm. Her collection on display is inspired by the modern day trend conscious millennials who are always on the go, a combination of comfort and edge that are ideal for the sun, sand and turf. The collection, her first foray into swimwear will feature a riot of colours and prints. vesimi.com
Beachside Dining
Its all food, friends, family and flip-flops at swyp Beach Canteen as part of the Dubai Food Festival (DFF) showcasing exciting food concepts and fun activities. Located at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, it will be open until March 9, 12pm to 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 12am on Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 11pm on Saturday. dubaifoodfestival.com
Chinese Food Market
Last day to sample all things Chinese, such as the xiao long bao dumplings, the dan dan noodles, Chinese burgers and the unique raindrop cake, at Al Seef, 12pm to midnight. Entertainment acts from 6-9pm.
Study for a Day
Experience student life, learn from the industry professionals as well as provide access to hands-on training with a taste of coursework from degree programmes. The study day lets one experiment with the creative media fields and can provide great insight for those who are still unsure of their study plans. The lecturers will introduce participants to technical skills in their discipline of choice and provide insight into careers in the chosen field, covering various creative disciplines – animation, audio, graphic design, film and games. Workshops will run from 10am to 4pm and students will receive a certificate of attendance. At SAE Institute Dubai. Tickets Dh105 and is open to anyone in year 10 and above or aged 16 years and above. Call 04-3606456.
Registrations open for Dragon Boat Challenge
Registrations for the Dragon Boat Challenge, set to be held on March 1 and 2, at the Marsa Plaza Creek, Dubai Festival City is open for corporates, universities, schools and community groups across the UAE. Each team that registers will be given two one-hour training sessions with an international dragon boat coach and all necessary equipment including the boat, paddles and life jackets. Each team can have up to 20 paddlers, of which a maximum of 16 can be male. dubaifestivalcity.com.
SHARJAH
Folklore and Family Fun
The third annual edition of the International Storytelling Festival themed Stories: A Treasure of Words,is celebrating live oral traditions and cultural diversity with a showcase of regional and international storytellers, live performers and musicians from 10 different nations. The four-week festival will have its doors open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, until March 16. Today, Stories of Tricks, Tricksters and Riddles!; ‘Wisdom, thy Name is a Woman; and Don’t Make Me Laugh, Juha! will enable listeners to cherish humanity’s common currency – stories through master storytellers’ informal improvised performances. Visitors to Al Noor Island will also be entertained with live music and creative entertainment. Full schedule of the festival available on the website. alnoorisland.ae.