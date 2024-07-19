The blurring lines of professional and personal spaces

Remote work offers the flexibility to structure your day around personal needs, especially for parents. However, maintaining a clear work-life balance requires self-discipline, as the blurring of professional and personal spaces can make unplugging after hours a constant battle.

As Alvira Diwan, a Dubai-based business psychologist elaborates, the work hours tend to bleed into personal time. People tend to perform the juggling act, where they are trying to balance work, with housework, childcare, and numerous other tasks. Moreover, when there is no clear definition of work hours, they tend to work longer than they would actually at an office, adds Diwan. Apart from this, the house can also be filled with other distractions, such as answering the doorbell, which prolong your work hours further. Gradually, they feel burnt out and become unproductive.

While working from home offers benefits such as increased flexibility and reduced commute times, it also presents significant challenges like the blurring of personal and professional boundaries and the feelings of loneliness. Without a clear separation between home and office, it can be hard to disconnect from work, leading to longer hours and potential burnout... - Alvira Diwan, business psychologist, Dubai

Research backs this: A 2022 study published in the US-based journal Sociology Compass showed the long-term effects of working from home and identified three primary challenges people faced in maintaining boundaries within their homes, which included the difficulty to separate work hours from personal time, and workspaces from living spaces. The professional responsibilities blurred into the domestic duties, which proved to be a strong driver for burnout. There is also a probable escalation of stress, as people try to handle several things at once. And as Diwan says, the effort to multitask can just drain a person out further. For example: Imagine prepping for a Zoom call, while chaos reigns supreme in your house, including toddlers demanding lunch, and a to-do work list that just keeps getting longer.

How can you combat this?

Tazeen Jaffery, a Dubai-based public relations consultant, admits that working from home does get a little out of hand. However, she has found her own solutions. “When you work from home, the expectations are slightly different as you are at your office all the time, so unless the boundaries are set, clients expect to get a response all round the clock. Nevertheless, I’ve now set clear rules, so they do not reach out to me after a certain point.” Jaffery adds that she works to instill discipline in herself, explaining that it is undoubtedly difficult to sign off from work. Nevertheless, she strives to be mindful of her hours too.

Geetha Jayakumar, a Dubai-based psychologist, explains, “Before you start creating dedicated workspaces and setting clear work hours, which is obviously the right thing to do, you need to ensure discipline in yourself. You need to evaluate whether a certain email, call, or task is so urgent at night. Ask yourself, why are you doing this? Is it urgent, or is it stemming from a fear of your boss? Is it because you are unable to say no? Once you examine yourself and understand unhealthy patterns that spread into your work life, then you can take practical steps. Otherwise, be it working from office or home, you will still find it hard to switch off.”

So, once you have done a certain amount of introspection, here are some practical tips to separate the office and your home, explains Diwan.

Create a dedicated workspace: Even if it's just a corner in your living room, having a designated work area helps separate your professional and personal life.

Set clear work hours: Stick to a schedule and avoid checking work emails outside of those hours. This signals to yourself and others that you're ‘off the clock.’

Communicate boundaries: Let family and friends know when you're working and need focused time. Explain the importance of respecting your work hours.

Schedule breaks and ‘me time’: Don't forget to take breaks throughout the day to recharge your batteries. Schedule time for self-care activities like exercise, meditation, or hobbies.

Don't be afraid to delegate: If you have a partner or help at home, delegate household chores and childcare responsibilities to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

The challenge of loneliness

The lack of social interaction, when working remotely, can lead to loneliness. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Most offices buzz with energy - friendly chatter with colleagues, laughter, and shared snacks during coffee breaks. These small moments can be a huge stress buster.

The lack of social interaction, when working remotely, can lead to loneliness. A 2023 study published in the US-based academic site Buffer, found that at least 23 per cent of participants felt alone and isolated. Another study, published in US-based academic journal Personality and Individual Differences, linked the lack of a social environment to loneliness among remote workers. The participants reported feeling emotionally drained, having poorer work-life balance, and engaging in unproductive behaviours such as procrastination. Many also reported problems with their sleep, including insomnia.

As Jayakumar adds, “People who work remotely, may also feel less visible to their managers and colleagues. When they feel unseen, this also leads to feelings of isolation and a sense of disconnect from the team. Moreover, working remotely can make it harder to collaborate and brainstorm ideas with colleagues. The spontaneous discussions and creative energy that flow naturally in an office setting might be missing virtually."

Finding connection

Consider working from a co-working space a few times a week for a change of scenery and a chance to interact with others. Image Credit: Shutterstock

For Rebecca Rees, a Dubai-based British media professional, working remotely at first, was a bit lonesome. She explains, “I absolutely miss people. It’s not the just personal interaction that I crave, it’s also the productivity and creativity that working with others brings. Brainstorming on one’s own is impossible, for starters."

Rees has found ways to combat loneliness while working remotely. “I often ask to hold client meetings at their offices, or over coffee somewhere mutually convenient. I also make a point of working in a café or co-working space from time to time: it’s just nice to see a bit of life,” she adds.

I often ask to hold client meetings at their offices, or over coffee somewhere mutually convenient. I also make a point of working in a café or co-working space from time to time: it’s just nice to see a bit of life - Rebecca Rees, Dubai-based expat

Diwan suggests a few ways for both employees and employers to overcome the challenge of loneliness that stems from working remotely:

Schedule coffee breaks: Set up regular coffee breaks or video chats with colleagues to maintain social connections.

Join online communities: Connect with other remote workers through online communities or forums related to your industry. Try meeting them in person too.

Co-working spaces: Consider working from a co-working space a few times a week for a change of scenery and a chance to interact with others. If possible, try working with colleagues if they live in the same city, as well.

Build a stronger relationship with co-workers: There’s more to work than just work. So try talking more to your colleagues. Talk to them about life outside office, their personal interests, and hobbies.

The disruption of sleep patterns

Poor sleep wreaks havoc on our health – including unclear thinking, a weakened immune system, and even a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure Image Credit: Shutterstock

The flexibility of remote work can be a double-edged sword for sleep. While it allows for the late-night hustle, this can easily morph into irregular sleep schedules. And as we all know, poor sleep wreaks havoc on our health – including unclear thinking, a weakened immune system, and even a higher risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, explains Teresa George, a Dubai-based sleep specialist.

A 2022 Canadian study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal titled Is Remote Work Affecting Health Workers' Sleep found that remote health workers, particularly women, were more likely to experience insomnia compared to their in-person colleagues. The study suggests a combination of factors at play, including juggling childcare while working from home, disrupted work schedules, and reduced exposure to sunlight.

How to ensure sleep hygiene while working remotely:

Jayakumar has a few suggestions:

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Plan your workday around your sleep: Schedule demanding tasks during your most alert hours and avoid working late into the night unless necessary.

Wind down before bed: Avoid stimulating activities, such as watching television or using electronic devices for at least an hour before sleep. Opt for calming activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practising light stretches.