Imagine a world where tiny, invisible particles of plastic are floating in the air, contaminating our food, and even entering our bloodstream. This is the reality we face today: A world inhabited by microplastics.

What are microplastics?

Plastic is stubborn. Unlike food and paper, it doesn't simply disappear. Instead, it breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces. Once these pieces shrink to less than five millimetres — about the size of a small paperclip — they become microplastics. Dima Maroun, a Dubai-based environmentalist and sustainability specialist and Shailaja Ravi, an Abu Dhabi-based sustainability specialist explain exactly how microplastics infiltrate the environment.

Plastic, derived from materials like polymers, oil, and natural gas, is used in everything from disposable items to clothing and cosmetics. When plastic products degrade, they shed the microplastic elements. While plastic can take centuries to decompose, the everyday use releases microplastics. Ravi cities a study cited in the academic journal Scientific Reports, which found that even basic actions like cutting, twisting, or tearing open plastic package, can produce microplastics. So, it’s a rather dreary image to envision, but there is an enormous amount of microplastics, released from your grocery bags, bread, and drinks into your home, and which make their way into our body.

Sadly, the situation is even more concerning, owing to the presence of nanoplastics, which are particles that are even smaller than microplastics. As Ravi explains, another study in the US-based Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that a litre of bottled water could contain a staggering 110,000 to 400,000 nanoplastics — far more than previously estimated.

Eating, breathing, and drinking microplastics

Microplastics exist in the air, soft drinks, tap water, in maybe even vegetables and fruits, or burgers. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Microplastics are everywhere, from the oceans, homes and even our bloodstreams. As Ravi explains, microplastics exist in the air, soft drinks, tap water, in maybe even vegetables and fruits, or burgers. They are suspended in the air on city streets and inside homes. She says, “Studies have also found that people inhale or ingest on average 74,000 to 121,000 microplastic particles per year through breathing, eating and drinking.”

Moreover, microplastics are also now present in the food chain. We could just be eating tiny plastic fragments with every bite that we take. According to Ravi, plastic also accumulates in plant roots, which means leafy vegetables, such as lettuces, carrots, radishes, and turnips. For years, plastic packaging has been synonymous with cleanliness and safety. However, recent studies suggest that processed and packaged foods and drinks may be significant sources of microplastic exposure. As Ravi adds, “Heat can accelerate the shedding of plastic from containers, releasing micro- and nanoparticles into our food and beverages.” In some cases, plastic-lined cups and takeaway containers can release trillions of these particles per litre, she says.

Sources of microplastics in our homes

Microplastics have invaded our homes, lurking in everything from laundry to exfoliating scrubs. These tiny particles pose a significant threat to our health.

Through clothes

As Ravi explains, "Synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon, commonly used in clothing, are a major source of microplastics. These materials shed microplastic fibres during washing, contributing to the microplastic pollution problem." In other words, our clothing is a major source of microfibres. While microfibres can shed anytime, they're released in greater quantities in the washing machine. All microfibres shed in a washing machine directly enter our water supply, making their way into the environment.

Synthetic fibres found in clothing, upholstery and textiles, have plastic, and release tiny fibres of plastic during washing. These are then released into wastewater treatment plants and also end up polluting water bodies and soil... - Dima Maroun, environmental scientist, CSO, and Co-founder of Thriving Solutions, Dubai

Household dust

Apart from clothes, they can also be carried indoors by air currents, where they can settle on surfaces and eventually become part of the dust, as Maroun and Ravi explain. And so, they get transferred to our clothes and shoes. Some household products, such as cleaning supplies and air fresheners, may contain microplastics.

Our personal products

Your beauty products aren’t free from the menace either. Maroun explains that some exfoliating scrubs and toothpastes contain microbeads, small plastic particles that can be washed down the drain and enter the water supply. “These are too miniscule to be filtered in wastewater treatment plants, and wind up polluting water bodies and soil,” she says.

The dangers to our health

While the health effects of ingesting microplastics are still being studied, they have been found to make their way into the human bloodstream. These tiny bits of plastic cause a significant amount of damage to human health, including inflammation, irritability in the digestive system.

Maroun explains, “They can cause mitochondrial damage in human respiratory cells and increase the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), they can interfere with the endocrine and reproductive system.” Microplastics have also been detected in the placentas of pregnant women, raising concerns about the potential risks to fetal development too.

Microplastics can even increase the risk of heart attack and aggravate other cardiovascular problems among people with heart disease, as research shows. Gordon Leonetti, a Dubai-based physician cites a 2022 study, which attempted to prove this, and concluded that tiny plastics could double the risk of stroke and heart attack. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found heart disease patients with microplastics in the blood vessels on either side of their neck, which deliver blood from the heart to the brain and head, were twice as likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke.

These patients were also more likely to die over the next three years, compared to people who had no microplastics in their carotid arteries. “Worse, microplastics can be contaminated with toxic chemicals during manufacturing, depending on the source of the plastic. These chemicals can leach into the body when ingested, potentially harming the hormone and reproductive systems. Additionally, pollutants or microorganisms can hitch a ride on microplastic particles, posing further health risks to humans,” explains Leonetti.

Furthermore, older microplastics can pose greater health risks due to the toxic chemicals they accumulate over time, he adds. “These particles can harbour harmful microbes and absorb pollutants like heavy metals. Swallowing microplastics is like swallowing a small dose of another harmful chemical. These chemicals include polyaromatic hydrocarbons, phthalates used in furnishings and packaging, and heavy metals like copper, vanadium, mercury, and lead.”

And so, as Ravi summarises, microplastics pose a significant threat to both human health and the environment. "These tiny particles can harm marine life by being ingested, causing digestive problems, malnutrition, and even death. Additionally, microplastics can enter the food chain through contaminated seafood and drinking water, and can be inhaled or ingested, potentially leading to respiratory problems, digestive issues, and other health concerns."

How to avoid it? Can we avoid it?

Every little action matters, as the experts explain.

Here are some practical tips to avoid the infiltration of microplastics into your life.

Choose natural fabrics: Opt for clothing made from natural fibres like cotton, linen, or wool. These fabrics shed fewer microplastic fibres than synthetic materials like polyester and nylon.

Use a microfibre filter: Install a microfibre filter on your washing machine to capture microplastics before they enter the wastewater system.

Avoid microbead products: Many personal care products, such as exfoliating scrubs and toothpastes, contain microbeads. Choose products that are free of microbeads.

Reduce plastic waste: Minimise your use of single-use plastics, such as plastic bags, bottles, and straws.

Choose reusable alternatives: Opt for reusable water bottles, coffee cups, and shopping bags.

Be mindful of food packaging: Choose food items with minimal plastic packaging. Opt for fresh produce and unpackaged foods whenever possible.

Cook at home: Preparing meals at home can help you avoid microplastics that may be present in processed foods.

Filter your water: Consider using a water filter to remove microplastics and other contaminants from your drinking water.

Air dry clothes instead of using a dryer to avoid shedding of synthetic material

Use an air purifier with a HEPA filter if there are rooms with an abundance of synthetic textiles.

Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter when cleaning the house.

Avoid heating food in plastic containers