Dubai: Craving a fresh dose of artistic inspiration? Look no further, we just found you a treasure trove on Instagram. These five creators, pushing boundaries and redefining art forms, will leave you awestruck.

1. Andrea Love (@andreaanimates):

Weaving magic with wool, Andrea Love is a stop-motion animation powerhouse. Her specialty? Breathtaking needle-felted creations that come alive in commercials, short films, and captivating social media content. Keep an eye on her feed for vibrant characters and whimsical stories brought to life with meticulous detail.

2. Benjamin Shine (@benjaminshinestudio):

Forget paint and brushes – Benjamin Shine conjures breathtaking portraits using an unexpected medium – tulle fabric. His innovative technique involves transforming this delicate material into three-dimensional works of art. He creates portraits that evoke serenity and contemplation, achieved solely through meticulous folding and ironing of tulle, each piece an ode to mindfulness and artistic ingenuity.

3. Andrew Scott (@andrewscott_art):

Buckle up for a mind-bending exploration of artistic expression with Andrew Scott. Forget static frames – Scott reimagines frames as integral parts of his artwork. He shatters, breaks, burns, and even threads the frames to create dynamic new dimensions. His subjects come alive through these unconventional techniques, making them thought-provoking.

4. Fynn Jackson (@jacksonsorigami)

Calling all origami enthusiasts! Prepare to be mesmerised by the intricate paper sculptures of Fynn Jackson. Forget simple cranes – Jackson takes the art of paper folding to a whole new level. He creates intricate masks and lifelike forms meticulously crafted from single, uncut sheets. His creations showcase the precision and artistry that elevate traditional origami into breathtaking artworks.

5. Jorit (@jorit)