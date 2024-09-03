I remember a friend I had back in my home country 38 years ago, who used to tell me stories of Dubai. He had a watch store that I used to visit occasionally. Over cups of tea, he would describe his travels and business adventures in a city I only vaguely knew and never thought I’d call home one day.

Then, 36 years ago, I started my own business adventure, initially in the CIS countries. It took me six more years before I visited Dubai 30 years ago. But that first visit was enough for me to see the potential and the vast opportunities that Dubai offered. I decided to move here and, ever since, this great city has always inspired my imagination and driven my ambitions as an entrepreneur and investor.

Today, as I write these reflections, the construction of the world’s second tallest tower, designed and developed by my company Azizi Developments, gets underway in the heart of Dubai’s prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments’ investment in the construction of Burj Azizi will be over Dh6 billion. It will be an iconic project that will not only transform Sheikh Zayed Road, but will elevate Dubai’s beautiful skyline and its already rich architectural profile to a different level of accomplishment.

Innovative design

Of course, there is much more to Burj Azizi than height and location. Enjoying innovative design and cutting-edge technology, the building will offer ultra luxury residential units, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world’s highest observation deck, and a multitude of amenities and F&B outlets located at unprecedented heights. The tower’s 7-star hotel, with the world’s highest lobby, will reflect Dubai’s spirit by showcasing the world’s seven major cultures throughout its interior design implementation.

I emphasise that in investing in the Burj Azizi project, my goal is not just financial reward. I wish for Burj Azizi to serve as a legacy and a lasting tribute to Dubai as a destination of choice for residents and visitors. It will be a feat of engineering that raises the bar on quality, luxury, and innovation, even by Dubai’s already high standards.

I am prepared to make this investment because I feel I owe something to this city that has given me so much over the years—from security to opportunity, from a welcoming place to do business to a wonderful home for my family.

Gratitude

As I reflect on my journey over the past 30 years, I feel immense gratitude for the sagacity and wisdom of Dubai’s leadership in making this city so welcoming and supportive to innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world. Without the warm embrace I received here, I would not have succeeded as a businessman.

I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the support that Azizi Developments have received from the Dubai authorities in bringing the Burj Azizi project to this stage. We will depend on the continuation of their valuable support as the project moves forward through the different stages of completion.

Today, as the construction of the Burj Azizi gets underway in full swing on Sheikh Zayed Road, I pray that the benevolent legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, will continue to drive this country to even greater heights of prosperity in the years to come.