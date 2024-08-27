Remember those carefree days when you could whip up a frittata without worrying about scraping off burnt-on bits? Well, it seems those days might be numbered. Nonstick cookware, once a kitchen staple, is now under the spotlight — and not in a good way. While the promise of easy cleanup is undeniably tempting, it turns out there's a dark side to this modern convenience.

Enter polymer fume fever, or rather Teflon flu is it is called. This condition, caused by inhaling fumes released from overheated nonstick cookware, has been creating a stir with alarming frequency. In 2023 alone, there were a staggering 267 reported cases in the US alone, marking the highest number since 2000, as reported by the news media house The Washington Post. While the data is primarily from the US, the potential for Teflon flu cases to occur anywhere where nonstick cookware is used remains a concern.

Significant exposure to the fumes can lead to pulmonary edema, which is potentially life-threatening lung congestion, or leukocytosis, a high white blood cell count in humans. Image Credit: Shutterstock

As experts explain, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the chemical compound, called ‘forever chemicals’, commonly found in Teflon, a brand name for a type of nonstick coating and other nonstick coatings, is a necessity in many modern kitchens. However, with the rise of concerns about Teflon flu, spreading on social media, it's natural to wonder: Just how serious is this health risk, and should we be worried about using nonstick cookware?

Experts weigh in.

What really is Teflon flu?

Joseph Youssef, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais explains what Teflon flu is, “It is a condition caused by inhaling fumes released when Teflon-coated cookware is overheated, typically above 260°C (500°F). At such high temperatures, Teflon begins to break down, releasing toxic chemicals that can lead to flu-like symptoms such as headaches, chills, fever, sore throat, cough, and chest discomfort.” The coating can burn and release a very complex mix of oxidised, fluorinated substances. In fact, the airborne particles that contain metallic oxides are released, which can be inhaled.

A study conducted in 2015 by German researchers, published in the academic journal Chemosphere had provided insight into the severity of this issue. German researchers placed empty nonstick pans on a hot stovetop for half an hour. Following this, they measured the amount of PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances), a group of chemicals that includes PTFE, the coating used in nonstick cookware, released into the air. The pan that reached the highest temperature, around 698° Fahrenheit, emitted the most PFAS. The researchers concluded that the emissions released under typical cooking temperatures are unlikely to pose a significant health risk. However, it's important to use nonstick cookware responsibly to minimise exposure.

Aziza Ahmed, a family physician, Dubai, warns against preheating nonstick pans. “The typical cooking methods, using medium to low heat, are unlikely to cause the pans to reach temperatures that would release harmful fumes,” she says. Most reported cases of polymer fume fever involve people who have left a heating nonstick pan unattended, explain both the physicians. In a 2012 case study, a 29-year-old man in Japan, fell asleep while boiling water in a PTFE-coated pan. The pan overheated and released smoke. He experienced fever, coughs and had difficulty in breathing. Fortunately, he recovered, within a few days.

The dangers of the flu

People affected by the Tedlon flu can have headache, chills and difficulty in breathing, that last for several days. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Teflon flu symptoms can strike quickly, often appearing within 12 hours of exposure, explains Ahmed. While these symptoms are generally temporary, it's important to be mindful of them and take precautions to avoid exposure. She elaborates further, “However, significant exposure can lead to pulmonary edema, which is potentially life-threatening lung congestion, or leukocytosis, a high white blood cell count in humans.”

For those who have birds…

If you have pet birds, you need to be extra careful, as even normal amounts of heat can produce enough toxic fumes that can be fatal for the birds. They can experience convulsions, illness, or even sudden death. Teflon's website explicitly warns bird owners to keep their feathered friends away from the kitchen during cooking. This is to prevent accidental poisoning from harmful fumes.

Can it cause cancer?

There has been significant confusion surrounding the potential link between Teflon cookware and cancer. Srijana Mitra, a UK-based environmentalist and sustainability specialist tries to clear the confusion. “The concern about Teflon cookware and cancer risk primarily stems from perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical used in the manufacturing process of Teflon. While Teflon itself is generally considered safe, PFOA has been linked to potential health risks, including an increased risk of certain cancers,” she says.

However, PFOA has not been used in Teflon production since 2013. So, if you own Teflon nonstick cookware purchased before 2013, there's a possibility it contains PFOA. While the average lifespan of nonstick pans is typically shorter, it's advisable to replace any older Teflon-coated pots or pans to minimise potential health risks associated with PFOA exposure.

The past concerns of PFOA

Nevertheless even though most countries have a ban on PFOA, as Mitra adds, it is still important to understand why PFOA raised concerns, and why it’s no longer used to make Teflon. During the production of Teflon, PFOA can contaminate the environment by entering the soil, water, and air.

Once released, PFOA can persist in the environment and accumulate in the human body over time. “There have been several studies over the past decade, investigating the link between PFOA exposure and cancer have often involved very high levels of exposure. The results of these studies have been inconsistent. Some research suggests that high levels of certain PFAs, are associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including kidney, ovarian, and prostate,” explains Mitra.

The current risks

While studies have explored the potential link between Teflon and cancer, the research remains inconclusive. The American Cancer Society states that there's no proven risk to humans from using Teflon-coated cookware itself. However, Mitra warns, it's essential to be cautious and cognisant about the chemicals used in the manufacturing process, such as PFOA. Avoid cheap or off-brand cookware, especially from regions where PFOA regulations may be less stringent.

How to minimise risks of Teflon flu

Youssef and Ahmed break down some tips on how to minimise the risks of Teflon flu.

Avoid pre-heating and overheating nonstick pans

Empty nonstick pans can reach dangerously high temperatures very quickly and the Teflon begins to degrade. To prevent this, always add food, butter, or oil to the pan before heating it. This helps to regulate the temperature and minimise the risk of harmful fumes being released. Monitor your cookware and never leave it unattended, especially at high temperatures, adds Youssef.

Regarding baking and broiling, while many nonstick pans are oven-safe, it's important to follow the manufacturer's specific guidelines. Generally, avoid broiling or baking at very high temperatures. Teflon's guidelines recommend not using nonstick cookware in ovens hotter than 500° Fahrenheit. Always check the label of your specific pan for accurate temperature recommendations.

Choose well-ventilated spaces

Ensure your kitchen is well-ventilated. Use exhaust fans or open windows while cooking to reduce the risk of inhaling any fumes.

Replace worn or damaged cookware

A scratched or peeling nonstick pan can pose a health risk. The damaged coating may allow toxins to leach into your food or be released into the air. For your safety, replace any damaged nonstick cookware. Image Credit: Shutterstock

If your non-stick pan is scratched or peeling, replace it. The coating damage increases the likelihood of toxins leaching into your food or being released into the air.

Opt for safer alternatives

Consider alternatives like stainless steel or cast iron cookware for high-temperature cooking. Ahmed explains, cast iron is a durable cookware material that develops a natural nonstick coating with regular use and proper care. While it may not achieve the same level of nonstick performance as Teflon, cast iron offers numerous benefits, including commendable heat distribution, ensuring consistent cooking results, and moreover, it’s also durable.