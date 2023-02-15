The PosH-RacK is all set for its 23rd lifestyle pop-up where the finest designers will be unmasking their Spring Summer’23 Collection.

The PosH-RacK is the brainchild of Shefali Munshi and it is co-curated by Sharmila Khanna. This edit brings to you a uniquely curated hand-picked fun, edgy ready to wear separates, quirky accessories, fine jewels and home-décor. The event will showcase a wide range of trending printed designs, fun resort wear, vacay & day out casual co-ords, festive essentials, bridal wear and much more.

“Summer is just around the corner and if your summer shopping still seems incomplete, or the good old mall offerings are just not pleasing you enough, your go-to shopping destination this season should be The PosH-RacK. We have curated a designer line-up for this event to make sure it has something special for everyone. As we enter into our 6th year, our aim is to create a shopping experience for our designers and consumers in a fun, modern and millennial setting and we have chosen an absolute new, vibey & chic venue for that.” say Sharmila and Shefali

Gear up to experience everything in vogue, from high-end fashion to pret-a porter, from finest jewels, accessories to home décor.

The designers to look out for this season are Pallavi & Bhairavi Jaikishan, Vikram Phadnis, LS Zaveri, Jewels by Queenie, Varoin Marwah, Pechani by Dimple Chawla, Temple House By Rhea Pillai, Adhvan Goa, Tasuvure , The Boozy Button , Richa Goenka, OJA Culture, Ashore, House of Soi, Taropa by Archana Bhushan, SILA by Lavanya, Chillosophy, Sk’n Couture, Inddivogue, The Bumble Bee, Designs By Juhi Khan, Laj by Lajwanti LuxePret, Varnika Sangoi, The House Of Tiara, Shi by Tabassum Alvi, Palacio Of Fashion, BomBae Wardrobe, Etasha, Tribe By Amrapali, Label Palacio, Outloud by Priyanka Soorma, Amaira Couture, Bling by Ruchika, Naila Noorani Accessories, Nishkara Jewelry, Mina Siddiqui, Energy Reading by Indu, Custom Made Home Decor, Beauty By BiE Skincare, SOUL Vegan Cheese

Renowned designer Pallavi JaiKishan is celebrating her 50th year in the fashion industry this year.

What’s new this season?

The Temple House by Rhea Pillai: A holistic brand, which believes that “Health is an expression of personal Wealth.” Working very closely with Organic and Natural fabrics like Lotus Stem, Rose Petals, Hemp Seeds, Organic Cotton, Bamboo and silks that are made from a cruelty-free process, Rhea instinctively understands the needs and demands of the modern woman. She creates a line of Kurtas, Kurtis, Kaftans, Sarees, Loungewear and Evening wear. Her signature style is one of the clean lines, sensual feminity and natural confidence.

Adhvan Goa: Fashion. Home. Lifestyle. Curated by Vikram Phadnis. adhvanindia.com

Ashore: A conscious clothing brand, inspired by moments of mindfulness. This brand promises you the most photogenic clicks and memories for all your travel looks - from airport jackets to resort wear and embellished shirts that quote your current mood. What you’ll love the most is that they use 100% vegan fabrics, and their vegan silk is plant-based, cool and light.

Mina Siddique Designs: A Timeless Collection of Fashion & Home Accessories. Come and view the latest designs, featuring eclectic art on pure fabrics. Digital prints of handmade art pieces and beautiful color combinations. Experience a wide array of clothes, scarves, lamps, cushions, trays, tables, stools & limited edition pieces at fantastic prices.

Laj by Lajwanti: Launches its Luxe-Pret line in Dubai.

Palacio of Fashion: A multi-label concept store located in Jumeirah with haute couture, jewellery & accessories.

Golden Chariot X Essentials: Will create a grazing table & serve their fun, quirky finger food tasters for our shoppers to experience.

Soul Vegan Cheese: Will be providing curated cheeseboards.

Aroushi Beauty Salon & Spa: Get pampered with selected complimentary services by our Wellness Partner.

Event Partner: Genie Events

PR and Content Creation: RB COMMS.

Get up to 10% discount on selected designers by using Emirates NBD Cards.

The event will be held on Saturday, 18 February, 2023 at Pavilion, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Free access and valet parking available. Cards Accepted.