My idea of Halloween comes from all the Hollywood movies I watched growing up. The costumes, candy and trick-or-treating. So seeing children dressed in creative and scary outfits, trick-or-treating in their neighbourhoods in the UAE surprised me.

“We actually don’t know about Halloween… As a family we don’t do anything specifically, it’s the community here that arrange events for children around,” said Krishna Balakrishnan, a teacher in the UAE.

Communities, nurseries and more around the UAE arrange for trick-or-treating events for children in addition to a fun day. In some nursery schools in Dubai, fashion shows are held where children get to walk on a makeshift ramp and showcase their Halloween outfits.

But for people who do not know much about Halloween, there are a few etiquettes to keep in mind:

Trick-or-treating:

The easiest and most popular way to participate in Halloween celebrations is trick-or-treating. The act of visiting houses dressed in creative and scary outfits, and asking them if they’d like to see a trick or share a treat is one that children love. It is also the best opportunity for them to get a lot of candy.

But be mindful of whose door you knock at. If the lights are off and you see no decorations at a house, it’s best to skip it.

The act of visiting houses dressed in creative and scary outfits, and asking them if they’d like to see a trick or share a treat is one that children love. It is also the best opportunity for them to get a lot of candy. Image Credit: Pexels

Communities in various parts of Dubai also arrange trick-or-treating events for children in their neighbourhood. But in some places, there is a slight twist to this tradition.

“When the person answering the door says trick, the child gives a piece of candy to the home owner. But if the person says treat, they give the children candy. My son went trick-or-treating with the other children in the neighbourhood and came back home with almost one kg of chocolate,” said Balakrishnan.

Be mindful:

Before becoming a viral trend on the internet, being mindful during Halloween means not being greedy while trick-or-treating. Give or take only a couple of candies or chocolates and don’t grab a handful and run.

Pumpkin carving:

Pumpkin carving is one of the main traditions while celebrating Halloween. But you don’t need to break the bank with elaborate pumpkin carvings to celebrate Halloween.

Pumpkin carving is one of the main traditions while celebrating Halloween. But make sure children do this with adult supervision, and safety measures are taken while doing so. And if you don’t want to carve a pumpkin, you can always buy an inflatable one online and decorate your home.

But you don’t need to break the bank with elaborate pumpkin carvings, creepy scarecrows, and ghostly makeup to celebrate Halloween. In the UAE, savvy interior designers and spirited residents know that a little creativity goes a long way. “It’s all about having a blast and unleashing your imagination,” says Vrushali Maitra, a Dubai-based interior designer who knows how to keep the spooky spirit alive on a budget.

So here are some ideas that Maitra and Alex Sean, an Abu Dhabi-based event planner and decorator have for your spook-tacular Halloween:

DIY Decorations

Mason jar lanterns: Do you have any mason jars lying around abandoned? Well, this would be a great time to use them. “You can fill mason jars with battery-operated tea lights and spooky items like faux spiders, eyeballs, or autumn leaves. You can paint or decoupage the jars with Halloween design,” says Maitra. Line them up outside your home, and on your balcony.

Use cotton or tulle to create spider webs around doorways and windows, adding plastic spiders for an eerie touch. Image Credit: Pexels

Scary silhouettes: Crank up the horror, and cut out spooky shapes from black cardboard, like bats, witches, or ghosts and hang them in windows or against walls. You can even backlight them for a dramatic effect.

Hanging spider webs: Use cotton or tulle to create spider webs around doorways and windows, adding plastic spiders for an eerie touch.

Themed areas

Haunted corner: Sean suggests dedicating a corner of your space to a ‘haunted’ theme with old furniture draped in white sheets, flickering lights, and ghostly figures made from cloth.

Witch’s brew station: Set up a drink station with themed beverages. Use cauldrons, test tubes, and creepy labels to create a witchy vibe.

Fun games

Pumpkin bowling: Add a dash of fun to your Halloween and create a bowling game using small pumpkins as bowling balls and plastic bottles as pins decorated as ghosts, suggests Maitra.

Photo booth: Set up a photo booth area with Halloween-themed props and backdrops. Use a mix of props like hats, masks, and signs for guests to use.

Set up a drink station with themed beverages. Use cauldrons, test tubes, and creepy labels to create a witchy vibe. Image Credit: Pexels

Lighting effects

Coloured lights: Use coloured LED lights create an uneasy ambiance in your home or yard.

Shadow projections: Create shadows on walls by using stencils of bats, witches, or other Halloween figures in front of a light source.

Upcycled decor

Bottle ghosts: Use empty plastic bottles to create ghost figures by painting them white and drawing spooky faces. Hang them from trees or ceilings.

Old clothing scarecrows: Repurpose old clothes to create scarecrows or creepy figures. Fill them with leaves or old newspapers for a rustic look.

Repurpose old clothes to create scarecrows or creepy figures and play dangerous music or sound effects, like howling winds or creaking doors, to enhance the atmosphere.

Getting crafty

Wreaths: Create a Halloween wreath using black and orange ribbons, faux flowers, and small skulls or bats. Hang it on your front door to greet guests.

Sounds and fragrances

Frightening soundtracks: Play dangerous music or sound effects, like howling winds or creaking doors, to enhance the atmosphere.