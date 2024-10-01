If you love art and are also someone who works towards living a sustainable lifestyle, then this exhibition is for you. Hosted by the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in UAE, the ‘Bandi Walk: One Step Closer to Our Earth’ exhibition will be held from today, 1 October to Friday, November 22, 2024.

The free exhibition hosted by KCC UAE in collaboration with the Asia Culture Centre in Korea, is being held to commemorate the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

The word ‘Bandi’ meaning ‘firefly’ in Korean, which is an endangered species in Korea, symbolises the idea of starting with something familiar to encourage reflection on environmental issues.

The ‘Bandi Walk’ exhibition will take place at the Outdoor Park and inside the Korean Cultural Centre within Yas Creative Hub in Abu Dhabi. Visitors will get to witness video and installation artworks, and are said to even have a chance to explore various practical methods to address the climate crisis.

A display of artist Um Along's artwork, which he hopes will inspire both Korea and the UAE to collaborate in creating conditions where these birds can continue to roam without being impacted by environmental changes. Image Credit: Supplied

The exhibition will showcase works from five artists including two installation pieces by Um Along’s ‘Sign of Movement’ and Choi Ji-ii’s ‘The Martyrdom of Men: Newly Made Big Head Sculptures’. It will also include three video pieces by AABB’s ‘Babel X Babel II’, Jang Jong-wan’s ‘He Left on the Very Day I Came Back,’ and Lim Younghyun’s ‘Can’t Be a Fossil’.

Director of KCC UAE, Lee Yong-hee said, “I hope the audience will have the opportunity to appreciate the works of outstanding Korean artists while increasing their awareness of environmental issues and experiencing Korean culture and arts.”

Artist Um Along hopes that his exhibition, centred on birds that move freely across different environments, will inspire both Korea and the UAE to collaborate in creating conditions where these birds can continue to roam without being impacted by environmental changes.